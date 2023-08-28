Christopher Luxon tells heckler he's 'no Slim Shady' after being told to 'please stand up' at hijacked media event

Christopher Luxon's stand-up was interrupted by a protester forcing the National leader to cancel his talk to media.

The Brian Tamaki-led Vision New Zealand party has gatecrashed another political event, in what appears to be a sign of how this election campaign might play out.

Vision NZ candidate Karl Mokaraka has now hijacked events with both Labour leader Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon. And the campaign proper hasn’t even kicked off yet, with Parliament sitting for another few days still.

Vision NZ is a political group led by Destiny Church leaders Hannah and Brian Tamaiki. They have joined forces with the Outdoors and Freedom Party, led by anti-vaccine activist Sue Grey. Together, Brian Tamaki and Grey co-lead the umbrella party Freedoms NZ.

As politicians head out on the campaign trail, Freedoms NZ has sought to gatecrash and make noise wherever mainstream political leaders are.

Earlier in August, Mokaraka and a group of Vision NZ protesters followed Hipkins around the Ōtara Markets. Hipkins was there as part of a Labour campaign event, with its Māori and Pasifika supporters, but he didn’t stay long as Mokaraka’s loudspeaker and his supporters’ horns blared.

David White/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon and National MP for Pakuranga Simeon Brown have their press conference interrupted by a Freedom Party member.

On Monday, Luxon and National MP Simeon Brown were set to speak to journalists at the conclusion of a public meeting in Pakuranga. But before reporters could ask any questions, Mokaraka popped up from behind a fence and started shouting his own questions at Luxon.

“Will the real Mr Chris Luxon please stand up,” Mokaraka, who was propped on the top of a fence, said.

Luxon replied: “You’re a funny guy, mate, you’re a real funny guy. You’re no Slim Shady, buddy.”

The National leader repeatedly called for the Vision NZ candidate to “be respectful”, and said he was happy to talk later, before eventually moving to a more quiet location.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Freedoms NZ candidate Karl Mokaraka led a protest at the Ōtara Markets.

“You’re not being respectful. I don’t think you’re modelling out your values very well. I’ll come and chat to you afterwards if you’d like to have a proper conversation,” Luxon said.

The disruptor had been talking about a range of issues. He asked Luxon about abortion, which Vision NZ wants to outlaw, and shouted about Blackrock – an American company at the centre of various conspiracy theories.

After walking away from Mokaraka, Luxon said his claims had been incorrect.

“There’s a way to have a discourse that’s respectful. I didn’t find that particularly respectful, but we’re in a democracy and people are entitled to their views and how they comport themselves,” Luxon said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Freedoms NZ protesters and Labour supporters came head to head at the Ōtara Markets in August.

Earlier, Hipkins said he would not be changing how he campaigned as a result of the expected increase in protest and disruption from fringe groups such as Freedoms NZ.

“If Brian Tamaki and his people want to shout people down during the election campaign, they can do that. I'm going to continue to get out and about,” Hipkins said, after the Ōtara Market.

While he said he respected the right to protest, he said shouting others down was “bad for democracy”.

Some political parties have put measures in place for this campaign, as they anticipate a more disruptive and difficult election campaign.

The Opportunities Party has told volunteers to stay in groups and not to campaign after dark, while the Green Party has specialist volunteers trained in de-escalation.