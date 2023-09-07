Government admits it never meant to promise half price fares for disabled users

Public transport and disability advocate Ari Kerssens said not being able to afford public transport limits a disabled person’s independent mobility, which is a fundamental human right.

The Government has been forced to admit it mistakenly promised disabled public transport users half price fares – leaving low income travellers confused and out of pocket.

Following the release of the Budget in May, the Government announced it would be targeting public transport costs. This included a suite of measures, including free fares for children under 13 and half price fares for people under 25.

Total Mobility Users were also said to be included in the provision of half price fares, with former Minister of Transport Michael Wood​ acknowledging it would “make it easier for people to get to where they need to go”.

However, in response to questions sent after Stuff spoke to Total Mobility users in Auckland who said their fares had not been subsidised, Auckland Transport confirmed they are not eligible for half-price fares on public transport.

“Unfortunately when the Budget was announced in May, some of the documents and webpages mistakenly implied that Total Mobility users would be eligible for half-price fares on public transport,” Auckland Transport’s metro optimisation manager Richard Harrison​ said.

“Waka Kotahi has since confirmed to Auckland Transport the funding announced in Budget 2023 was for subsidising half-price Total Mobility trips in taxis, not on public transport services.”

The Total Mobility scheme supports people with long-term impairments and provides a 40% discount on all public transport services as well as a 75% discount off taxi fares.

Auckland man Ari Kerssens​ who is a Total Mobility user, said in the days of universal half-price public transport fares, he would top up his Hop card by $50 and “didn't need to worry about it”.

“Then as soon as the subsidy ended, I noticed the balance drastically reduce after each trip. I realised it was because my Total Mobility card had reverted to a normal adult fare,” Kerssens said.

“A one stage trip was costing me $2.37 when before it was $1.06 and, in some cases, 0.29 cents.”

Kerssens has been short-sighted since birth, and lost the majority of his sight at the age of 19.

He said $2 “can seem like nothing” but when talking about a socioeconomic demographic with one of the lowest amounts of disposable incomes, the costs become a “significant” barrier.

At least 24% (a total of 1.1 million) of Aotearoa’s population is disabled with 41.5% percent of disabled 15–64-year-olds employed, according to data from the Ministry of Health and the Office for Disability Issues.

Kerssens said employers tended to ask disabled people how they are able to do the job if they are not able to drive.

“This translates to disabled people with no other means of transport just not being able to be present in the world, because education and employment remains inaccessible.”

Joanne Dacombe​, president of the Disabled Persons Assembly, said the organisation understood from the Government’s initial announcement to mean half price public transport fares would continue for disabled people.

“But we are seeing inconsistency reinforced with discrepancies in the understandings of the discounts between local and central government, as well as fare differences between regions.”

She said the lack of clarity around the subsidy rate for Total Mobility users had created “a lot” of confusion, and made it difficult for disabled people to manoeuvre around, which in turn had affected their social connections and well-being.

Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter​ said it is unacceptable that the Government failed to communicate the policy.

“I think the way to fix it is simply to say, we should make anyone [who is] eligible for total mobility also eligible for half price public transport,” she said.

“Everyone should have access to more affordable and frequent public transport, but especially those on low incomes or with mobility concerns.”

Richard Harrison​ ​Auckland Transport metro optimisation manager, said Waka Kotahi’s website now makes it clear the ‘Community Connect’ discounted fares cover Total Mobility users for Total Mobility services only.

“Auckland Transport is firmly committed to making public transport available and accessible for more Aucklanders, and making alternative transport options more affordable for those unable to use public transport.

“We appreciate that cost can be a significant barrier to people with accessibility needs using public transport, which is why we offer a 40% discount on all our public transport services to people with a Total Mobility HOP card or Blind Low Vision NZ ID card.”

Harrison said no one with a Total Mobility Hop card should be paying the full adult fare and should get in touch with the contact centre to check the status of their Total Mobility Card and concession.

In an email to Stuff, Minister of Transport David Parker said the Budget provided half-price fares for Total Mobility Scheme passengers, but not half-price public transport fares for Total Mobility users.

“We acknowledge that, in hindsight, this point should have been made more clearly on Budget Day.”

Parker said the Ministry of Transport is undertaking a review of Total Mobility to “investigate” how the scheme can be improved to create better outcomes for disabled people.

“This review will include investigating affordability of Total Mobility and how the scheme can better complement the use of public transport.”