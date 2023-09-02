Labour lambasts National's benefits policy as 'condemning children to poverty'

Carmel Sepuloni gives a speech during the Labour Party Congress 2023 at the Michael Fowler Centre.

Labour is accusing National of “condemning children to poverty”, after the Opposition’s social development spokesperson said she planned to undo changes that ensured benefits increased with average wage growth.

The Children’s Commission pushed for years to have general benefits indexed to wage growth – which is how pensions have been calculated for decades.

When this change happened in 2020, then children’s commissioner Andrew Becroft called it “the single biggest step to stop children remaining in poverty”.

Labour social development spokesperson Carmel Sepuloni told Stuff National’s proposal would see “thousands” of children sink below the poverty line.

Figures from the Ministry of Social Development estimated that indexing benefits to wage inflation had moved 5000 children out of poverty since the policy came into force.

Labour targets National’s approach to poverty as campaign gets underway

Labour’s focus on National’s approach to welfare, and that impact on child poverty, is expected to intensify as the campaign gets underway.

The Labour Party hosts its official campaign launch on Saturday, with leader Chris Hipkins promising to bring the fight to National.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour leader Chris Hipkins has been upping the anti against National as the election looms.

His speech will look to highlight some of the Labour achievements over the past six years, with child-focused policies like school lunches and further subsidies for families and education a key part of that message.

But expect Hipkins to target National as well. As Parliament drew to a close over the past few weeks, he and ministers such as Grant Robertson have argued National’s promises would come at a cost to the poorest families and branded their proposals “tax cuts for millionaires”.

National’s recent commitments to scale back benefit increases, and remove free or half-priced public transport for children, young, and disabled people, will provide fodder for Hipkins’ speech on Saturday afternoon.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff National Party social development spokesperson Louise Upston confirmed plans to increase benefits in line with the consumer price index.

Wage growth vs inflation

Normally, average wage growth is higher than inflation.

Earlier this year, as inflation increased, Sepuloni started work to ensure that benefits increased at the higher of the two measures; either wage growth of the consumer price index (inflation). This work was not completed before Parliament wrapped up on Thursday. The Government manually increased benefits, to match higher inflation, when it exceeded wage growth.

Sepuloni said the difference between the inflation-adjusted and wage growth-adjusted payment, for next year, was estimated to be $450.

National Party social development spokesperson Louise Upston told The Post this week that her party would reverse Labour’s 2020 change. She said benefits – other than the pension – should be raised in line with general inflation, rather than average wage growth.

The ACT Party also said benefits should be matched to inflation – not wage growth.

Upston told The Post it was fair to match pensions to wage growth, but not benefits, as “one’s a benefit and one’s an entitlement”.

Her comment came a few days before National released its tax policy, which promised across-the-board tax cuts through its commitment to inflation-adjust the income tax brackets.

It also included increases to Working For Families – which unemployed parents are not eligible for – and childcare rebates, plus the scaling back of taxes targetting property investors.

Sepuloni labelled the move “irresponsible and wrong”.

“National’s cuts will force thousands of children back below the poverty line and balloon the inequality gap in New Zealand by taking from the lowest income household,” she said.

National’s policy, targetted at “the squeezed middle”, promised up to $250 extra per fortnight for average-income families with children.