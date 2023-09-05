Has Labour made 2023 the most negative election campaign in history, or is National throwing a dead cat on the table?

Chris Hipkins has called National 'thin skinned' after it complained about a series of attack ads.

ANALYSIS: It is hard to imagine the election battle between Bunnings dad Chris Hipkins and Christian dad Christopher Luxon will be the dirtiest fight ever seen in New Zealand politics.

But on Monday at a media conference on the black and white tiles in Parliament, National Party campaign chair Chris Bishop – a Park Run dad - said the campaign had descended to never-before-seen depths.

"It's become very clear that thanks to the Labour Party this has gone on to become the most negative election campaign in New Zealand history.”

National, he promised, would never run such a negative ad campaign.

The reason for Bishop’s comments was a Council of Trade Unions campaign, which had sprung up on billboards around the country, and on the front page of the NZ Herald. It labelled Luxon as out of touch, and too risky to elect.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The CTU (Council of Trade Unions) advertising poster that slams Chris Luxon on Adelaide Road, Newtown, Wellington.

On the inside, it had bullet points of National policy and said Luxon wasn’t the right leader for a cost-of-living crisis. The union peak body has no formal links with the Labour Party and Hipkins said he didn’t even know about it before it was published.

Going negative has a long history in New Zealand, but Labour strategists are not taking Bishop’s comments seriously. Instead, there is a suggestion by some that Bishop is deadcatting - a political strategy coined by British former prime minister Boris Johnson’s political strategist Lynton Crosby. When the argument is against you - throw a dead cat on the table and distract everyone, the theory goes.

“They're desperately trying to just distract attention away from the fact that they've been caught out with their numbers and their policies just not stacking up. They're trying to they're trying to create a diversion here,” Hipkins said on Monday.

In National’s case, the party has been facing some negative headlines and pressure over its tax policy and whether its proposed revenue streams will be sufficient to fund its promised tax relief.

Grant Duncan, a political commentator, said people just are tense at the moment, on all sides of the political spectrum. Working out what is fair game for criticism in an election isn’t an exact science, but one guided by intuition.

In his view, the union’s attack ads were within reasonable bounds.

An example of what might not be within reasonable bounds for New Zealand’s politics, he said, were attacks on a politician’s family.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Bishop says Labour has made the election campaign the most negative this country has seen. (File photo)

“For instance Christopher Luxon had his two children speak for him on Father's Day. It would be inappropriate to be attacking the kids. Probably someone has done it on some dark corner of Twitter, but serious commentators would leave them alone.”

Some politicians (Helen Clark during Labour’s campaign launch on Saturday) have compared today’s political environment with the 2005 general election, when National narrowly lost to Labour. National then, under Don Brash, and now is promising cuts to the public service and reducing government waste.

ACT is prosecuting a campaign against what it calls race-based policy, which some would see as “calculated rabble-rousing populism”, Duncan said.

“But on the other hand it’s still fair cop. They just have a different version of what non-discrimination means, and it’s fair enough for them to come out and say it.”

All this and we are only a couple of days into the campaign.