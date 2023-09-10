All vehicles to move to road user charges under National, including EVs

National transport spokesperson Simeon Brown, 32, at Whakatū Drive over bridge in Nelson. Brown spoke with community members about the Hope bypass. “There’s heaps of support in the community for it,” said National party candidate for Nelson Blair Cameron.

National will make electric vehicles subject to road user charges after March, and funding for roads will eventually be obtained through pay per kilometre charges, National transport spokesperson Simeon Brown told Stuff on a visit to Nelson on Friday.

At present, light electric vehicles are exempt from road user charges until 31 March 2024.

National would not propose to extend that exemption, Brown said.

The exemption was put in place until electric vehicles hit around 2% of the light vehicle fleet, and they were now at that point, he said.

EVs would have to pay similarly to diesel vehicles which have to purchase road user charges, based on number of kilometres they travel.

Brown said one of the changes proposed to make sure National Land Transport Fund was fit for the future was to move all vehicles to a road user charge, and away from the use of petrol excise.

“We think that is a much fairer a way to charge for road use, than simply just charging excise, which is actually quite a regressive form of taxation.”

As New Zealand had more and more electric vehicles and hybrids on the road, there was less of a contribution being made through the form of excise.

Moving all vehicles to a road user charge would be a “fair way to ensure that we sustainably fund transport into the future”, he said.

There were electronic ways and means that that can be done, and the Government would have to invest in technology to do that.

National was not committing to a particular timeframe to do this, however, it was “becoming more urgent” because of the need to secure sustainable funding.

Asked if charging per kilometre would be unfair on those in far-flung suburbs or rural communities, Brown said they used more fuel, so were already paying more.

“But what we're saying is charging per kilometre means how much you use the road is how much you then contribute towards it.

“The whole purpose of how we fund roading is meant to be user pays. People who benefit, people who use the roads contribute towards building it and maintaining it.”

Road user charges (RUC) already apply to diesel vehicles and heavy vehicles, with rates starting at $76 per 1000km.

The Government currently collects about $4 billion a year from fuel levies and RUC, revenue that is used to build and maintain roads and other transport projects.

Waka Kotahi, in documents released under the Official Information Act said the agency anticipated an increase in “non-compliance and debt” from new road user charge customers next year.

“There will not be enough resource to cope with the increase in education, engagement and enforcement needed.”

RUC have operated in New Zealand since 1978.