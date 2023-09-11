Winston Peters to Air NZ: 'So why don’t you change your name to Air Aotearoa?'

NZ First leader Winston Peters on the campaign trail in Blenheim on Monday, pulling a crowd of about 80 people into the ASB Theatre's Whitehaven Room.

NZ First leader Winston Peters has had a dig at Air New Zealand – putting a question to the national carrier; “Why don’t you change your name to Air Aotearoa?”

Peters was on the campaign trail in Blenheim on Monday when he got onto people – mostly his “media enemies” – calling the country “Aotearoa”.

It brought him to Air Zealand – which “first of all ... leaves late” – and their safety videos, particularly the “bulldust” one, where “at the end of this thing, you’re in a waka in the sky”.

The comment drew laughter from the crowd; about 80 people in the Whitehaven Room in Marlborough’s ASB Theatre.

“Why are you laughing? You’re paying for it.”

Millions of dollars had been spent advertising New Zealand over the years and its products, including wine and “everything you do down here”, Peters told the room full of Marlburians.

“All of a sudden someone says, ‘what’s this country, I’ve never heard of that before’.

“My question to Air New Zealand – OK, so why don’t you change your name to Air Aotearoa?

“But [they] won’t do that ... because you’ll lose so much of the market, because nobody knows where you are. You’ll lose all of Australia, all of Polynesia ... ‘Where the hell is this place’.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Winston Peters says the other parties will soon be promising the “everlasting cure for life”. “They’re promising everything else.”

The criticism was wrapped up in his pledge; “I’m saying, call our country New Zealand”.

That promise presumably sat somewhere between two of the party’s election commitments; to change “all of the woke virtue-signalling names of every government department back to English” and to “make English an official language of New Zealand”.

“Why are the media calling this country Aotearoa?” he said, claiming the word came from the French Polynesian priest who Captain Cook picked up on his way to help him communicate with Māori.

Peters didn’t stop at Air NZ though, having a crack at most of the other parties and their leaders.

“You’ve got one guy looking like he wanted to be in Peter Pan, having a sword fight,” he said of former Air NZ boss Chris Luxon’s appearance at the Fairies and Pirates Festival in Auckland. “What was that about?”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Marlburians at the ASB Theatre, hearing what “Winnie” has to say.

Peters managed to cover off a lot of his election commitments while in Blenheim though: a full enquiry into the Covid response; no more vaccine mandates; restoring education; mandatory sentences for particular crimes – so no “judicial discretion” – and the economy.

He said all the other parties in their promises had been throwing money around like an “eight-armed octopus ... without knowing if they can pay for it”.

He said a lot of people in Parliament “couldn’t run a school tuck shop”.

Peters referred to an International Monetary Fund report that said New Zealand’s economic growth rate in 2024 would be the lowest in the Asia Pacific region and amongst the lowest in the world.

Peters said the New Zealand economy sat one above Equatorial Guinea on the IMF ranking, and “they’re in the middle of a revolution”.

“Are we not?” shouted an audience member.

“Very well said,” Peters replied. “I hope so.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff After the meeting, flanked by Kaikōura candidate Jamie Arbuckle, left, Peters doubles down on his claim that Māori were “not indigenous” to New Zealand.

Speaking after the meeting in the foyer, Peters said he was “astonished” people were surprised by his comments on Sunday – that Māori were “not indigenous” to New Zealand.

Peters said he “thought everybody understood” Māori came from Hawai-iki. It was part of Māori anthropology, he said.

“You can't be indigenous to two places.”

The only backlash he had received was from the “usual ignoramuses”, he added.

“I haven’t had any text messages other than from a guy with a serious understanding of DNA, saying ‘you are seriously onto things Winston’. Because DNA is irrefutable.”

Peters also rejected the idea NZ First was polling below the 5% threshold required to enter Parliament.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Arbuckle listens intently, his wife and fellow Marlborough district councillor Sally Arbuckle a couple of rows back.

NZ First was due to announce its party list on Thursday, but Peters would not be pressed on where his Kaikōura candidate, Jamie Arbuckle, was sitting on that list, although he was “tempted”.

But his political career had been built on “discipline” and he wasn’t about to “break ranks” now.

He said the All Blacks could do with a bit more discipline though.

Peters had, to an earlier question, said he thought the All Blacks could still win the Rugby World Cup, despite their 27-13 defeat to France on Saturday morning.

“You know something, it’s going to be very hard, but other teams have won from a loss like this here. It’s not impossible.

“But they are going to have to play, how should I say it without telling Foster what to do because everybody is doing that, they have to play a 110-minute game so to speak. Flat to the boards.”