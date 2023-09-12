Economy slowing with Treasury also forecasting inflation to stay higher for longer

Households and businesses will feel the pinch for longer as Treasury predicts inflation will stay high until the end of 2024, and that interest rates may need to be hiked even further to get it under control.

Treasury secretary Dr Caralee McLiesh gave on Tuesday the Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Update, a look into the Government’s books and forecast for the near-future, published before the general election every three years.

Core Crown expenses are expected to grow to $11.4 billion this year, which means the deficit remains high at 2.7% of gross domestic product. But Treasury expects the fiscal outlook to improve next year from less spending. Net debt is due to peak at 22.8% of GDP next year and a return to surplus has been pushed back a year to the 2026 financial year.

The state of the books will be the determining factor in the narrative politicians create around the economy in the lead-up to October 14, as Labour seeks to defend its record and National and the ACT Party try to convince the electorate they would do a much better job.

It showed people were spending more than double what they were to service their mortgages, when compared to September 2021, because of higher interest rates. However, this pain may have been softened by wage growth and any interest earned on savings.

The forecast is based on assumptions and judgements, and includes the risk further monetary policy tightening could be needed if inflation is more persistent than expected.

McLiesh is also predicting a slowing economy – although this has been partly eased by high migration which has far exceeded expectations and is forecast to peak close to 100,000 in the year ending September – about 33,000 more people than Treasury forecast in May.

As a result, house prices have stabilised and labour supply shortages have been eased. But all the new people and cash in the economy may worsen inflation, because it leads to more money chasing fewer goods and services.

This means interest rates will stay higher for longer, in order to stop people spending and to get inflation – the measure of how much goods and services are increasing in price – under control.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Caralee McLiesh, Treasury Secretary, and Chief Executive. (FIle photo)

People will have less cash to spend because a higher proportion of their income will go towards servicing their debts, Treasury forecast. The Reserve Bank estimates households with mortgages will on average need to dedicate 22% of their disposable income to service interest costs by the end of the year, up from a low of 9.5% in September 2021.

The Treasury is predicting 90-day interest rates to remain at 5.7% until mid-2024 before easing down to 3% by mid-2027.

Soft growth in the economy will also slow the labour market, and the unemployment rate was forecast to peak at 5.4% in early 2025.

The update also included the cost of the Government’s Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 Action Plan. This is forecast to reduce tobacco excise revenue by $0.1 billion in 2024/25, $0.4 billion in 2025/26 and $0.5 billion in the 2026/27 year, relative to the Budget Update. In addition, a trend of a decline in tobacco use, sees tobacco excise fall by $0.6 billion over the forecast period.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson emphasised the positives in the forecast and its effects on the books - including the economy having “turned the corner” out of a technical recession, slowing inflation and growing wages.

“We have managed this in a balanced way,” he said. “They are solid, they show resilience, and they have an optimistic view for the future going forward.”

But he said it was a “difficult environment” for exporters. Global dairy prices were down 15% since the start of the year, while global trade growth down from 5.2% last year to 2%. His government is also pulling in less money from tax, because businesses aren’t earning as much.

On high migration, and the pressure that places on infrastructure and public services, he said the Labour Government had pledged $77bn in investment from 2023 to 2027 to build hospitals, schools, roads, public transport networks, and police stations.