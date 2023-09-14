National's Nicola Willis promises cuts by Christmas, happy to work with David Seymour

National's Nicola Willis and Christopher Luxon announce $14.6b of income tax relief as part of a major election promise.Video published August 30, 2023.

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis is sticking by her deadline of introducing tax cuts by July, as the party faces ongoing scepticism about the feasibility of its tax plan.

Under her plan, a National Government would have just six months to find $14.6 billion if it is to keep its promise of income tax cuts and boosted payments to families. But Willis is sure she can pull that off, telling Stuff she expects to have the majority of the public service “savings” needed to fund this plan done by Christmas.

Her commitment comes amid a polling backdrop that shows National and ACT in a strong position to form the next government. ACT leader David Seymour has been campaigning on a platform of cutting Government spending, saying National hasn’t gone far enough.

In an extended interview on Tova, the new podcast hosted by Stuff chief political correspondent Tova O’Brien, Willis said she would be happy to work beside Seymour in a Treasurer-type role if she was the next minister of finance.

“I haven’t even thought about that, but would I consider working alongside David Seymour? Yes,” she said on the podcast, set to be released at 4pm on Thursday.

But Willis wouldn’t say the same about NZ First leader Winston Peters.

The National Party is promising income tax cuts, increases to Working for Families payments and childcare rebates in its election campaign tax policy. All up, its promises amounted to $14.6 billion over the next four years.

Willis has doubled down on the ambitious timeframe for her tax plan, saying that by July at the latest – but ideally in April next year – it would be in place.

She said that would mean the new tax laws needed to fund it, plus the almost $600 million in cost cuts across the public service, would be done by April.

Those cost cuts across the public service would be done by Christmas, Willis told Stuff.

“I was fortunate to work for John Key when he first formed a Government in 2008. And I can tell you that in the first 100 days, a huge amount was done,” she said.

Willis refused to entertain the idea that those cuts might not have been found by July, or that the new taxes wouldn’t be generating the revenue needed by her deadline.

Asked if she was willing to borrow money to fund National’s tax relief, Willis replied: “We will be able to deliver it without borrowing... we are confident we can.”

Willis and National leader Christopher Luxon have said this plan was “fully costed”, and wouldn’t be inflationary as it would be funded through spending cuts and new taxes targetting offshore gambling and foreign home buyers.

“We are funding it from cutting wasteful government spending. And we are also raising new revenues,” Luxon said.

But Luxon and Willis have remained vague on key details that underpin this policy. The party is refusing to release the models it used to balance these costs, with Luxon telling reporters on Wednesday: "We’ve given you all you need to see.”

Willis said: “I'm not going to start a novel political practice of releasing Excel spreadsheets.”

Without those documents, the Labour Party and economists have been left to come up with their own numbers to explain how this policy could work.

On Wednesday, Labour justice spokesperson Ginny Andersen speculated that National’s promise to cut an extra $594m from the public service’s annual budget would lead to major cuts to Crown Law and the Serious Fraud Office’s ability to prosecute criminals.

National’s own tax policy listed Crown Law and the Ministry of Justice as ripe for savings.

”Even if National got rid of the Ministry’s entire policy function, all their communications staff and stopped all advertising and public communications, they’d still fall nearly $35 million short,” Andersen said.

Willis rejected Andersen’s claim, characterising it as “scaremongering”.

National’s tax policy relies on two new taxes and changes to the gambling and overseas investment laws.

It would see foreign buyers allowed to buy homes worth more than $2 million, if they pay a 15% tax. It would also tax Kiwis’ gambling online, through offshore betting sites.

Tax experts have warned these changes would be legally complex, and could breach New Zealand’s double tax treaties with other countries.

Property analysts, such as Core Logic, have also estimated that a foreign buyers tax would not generate the $740 million annually required to fund National’s tax plan.

Luxon said he was “rock solid” on the numbers, but declined to release further modelling.

