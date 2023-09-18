Campaign diary: Division and déjà vu with more protests, promises, and diversions

ANALYSIS: Here we go again. Sunday on the campaign was like entering a time warp, with every politician up to their old tricks.

The only new trick came from serial protester Karl Mokaraka​, who glued on a fake moustache to infiltrate the ACT Party’s campaign relaunch.

It got ugly at Auckland’s Civic Theatre, where David Seymour was re-launching ACT’s campaign. With tensions flaring as Mokoraka shouted for about 10 minutes, a handful of ACT’s supporters took the bait and turned feral.

Journalists were caught in the crossfire, copping abuse both from the far-right conspiracists who supported Mokaraka​ and also the ACT Party supporters.

A Stuff visual journalist was hit with a campaign sign, and a Newshub camera operator reported being punched in the face by an ACT supporter.

After the rally, Seymour had to calm the crowd and security were brought in to separate reporters and the ACT candidates from ACT’s own supporters.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Freedoms NZ candidate Karl Mokaraka interrupted an ACT Party event and was removed by security.

Seymour asked the party faithful to “take a few steps back” and keep it down as the regular press stand-up started.

“Give them a bit of space, and please just let them do their job,” Seymour said.

Seymour condemned the violence and said if they could identify who threw the punches, then they would be expelled from the party. After the stand-up, Seymour spoke to the Newshub camera operator about what had happened during the speech.

He called the heckler’s disruptions “deplorable” and “far from our values”.

“I’m so disappointed by that one person who disrupted so much of what was otherwise a really positive event,” he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour faced heckling at his campaign re-launch in Auckland.

Mokaraka​ and his supporters from Destiny Church and the Freedoms NZ party have vowed to keep disrupting political events.

Mokaraka​ has form – he drowned out Chris Hipkins when the Labour leaders visited the Ōtara markets last month and then popped up from behind a fence to shout at National leader Christopher Luxon.

Meanwhile, Seymour himself was being accused of stoking division.

His campaign speech focused on co-governance, which he said was a threat to democracy, and renewed his call to disband “demographic” government departments such as the ministries for women, Māori and Pacific peoples. He also discussed a referendum on Te Tiriti.

This is familiar ground for Seymour, but attention on these issues largely dissipated as other issues such as tax and the cost of living came into focus during the campaign.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Chris Hipkins speaks to reporters after Labour’s women’s election manifesto launch.

Speaking at a Labour Party women’s campaign event, Jan Tinetti, the party’s women’s spokesperson, said it would be “huge and catastrophic for women in this country” if the ministry closed.

Hipkins said the focus on Māori, Te Tiriti and co-governance was ACT trying to stoke division.

“They’ve only been divisive because some parties in Parliament are trying to make them a divisive issue. I'm really proud of the progress that New Zealand has made over the last couple of decades in advancing issues around Te Tiriti,” he said.

Seymour rejected all assertions he had some part to play in the division.

It’s a debate that’s played out for some time between political parties – nothing new for New Zealand politics.

ACT wasn’t the only party circling back to tried-and-trusted campaign methods.

At the women’s campaign event, Labour re-announced a policy it campaigned on back in 2017: to extend breast cancer screening to women aged 69 to 74 years old.

Women’s health spokesperson Willow-Jean Prime said it had taken the past six years to create a health workforce plan, and upgrade the IT system, and that work should mean the promise would finally be realised sometime in the next three years.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post National leader Christopher Luxon takes a swing in Palmerston North.

In Palmerston North, Luxon was charting a similar course as well.

He arrived at the Orlando Country Club and made a show of a whacking a golf ball into a water hazard.

Then he whacked away reporters’ questions on claimed “holes” in National’s tax plan, National’s position on hard-edged ACT Party policies, and the prospect of him working with NZ First leader Winston Peters after the election.

All of those issues, he said, either didn’t exist or he hadn’t recently thought about, despite being asked about them almost every day.

Avoiding questions, re-announcing policies and, in the case of ACT – literally redoing a campaign launch – is all pretty bog-standard politics.

But what hopefully won’t become normal is the level of anger, violence, and extreme rudeness which has characterised most of these “freedoms” protesters and now looks to be slipping into the mainstream political parties as well.

Additional reporting: Ricky Wilson in Auckland and Thomas Manch in Palmerston North.