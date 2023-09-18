'I can’t get ahead of myself': The NZ First candidate sitting at six

NZ First candidate Jamie Arbuckle listens to party leader Winston Peters at a public meeting in Blenheim. Arbuckle is number 6 on the party list.

A couple of hours after Jamie Arbuckle found out he was number six on the NZ First list, he was drawing a number from a hat to determine the speaking order at a Grey Power meeting.

He pulled number six.

“I had to hold my composure,” Arbuckle explained, as the party list wasn’t to be revealed for another few days.

Arbuckle's placing on the list had him on the cusp of Parliament, with recent polling putting the party at 5%.

Arbuckle said it was nice and easy – and “promising” – for his supporters to digest.

“If we get 5%, we are there,” he said, barely differentiating between himself and the party.

“And we tend to poll a bit better on election night.”

It had been a long political road for the Kaikōura candidate, who had been a district councillor in Marlborough for the past 13 years.

In that time, Arbuckle was zero for three in mayoralty campaigns. But he always topped the voting in his Blenheim ward.

This would be his third time standing for NZ First in a General Election. The Kaikōura electorate was generally seen as a safe National seat.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Political journeyman Jamie Arbuckle on the cusp of Parliament. “If we get 5%, we are there,” he says.

“I’ve never had good election nights,” he said, using words like “disastrous”, “dismal” and “sombre” to describe them.

But it was going to be exciting this time around.

“I can’t get ahead of myself,” he said when asked what his plans were for election night, October 14.

He was hoping the result, from his point of view, would be pretty clear early on, and he could “find a beer somewhere” with some NZ First people.

A lot of people, even at local government, strove for Parliament but few got there, “even if it is for a three-year gig”, he said.

Anthony Phelps / STUFF NZ First leader Winston Peters on the campaign trail in Blenheim on Monday, pulling a crowd of about 80 people into the ASB Theatre's Whitehaven Room.

Arbuckle said he had no intention of resigning from his position at council, where he was this term made chair of the economic, finance and community committee.

Under the legislation there was no requirement for Arbuckle to resign from the council should he get into Parliament.

“He can hold both offices but the workload and requirements of Parliament could impinge on his council duties, and vice versa,” a council spokesperson said last month.

Arbuckle said he had talked to the mayor about it, and they would work out the “finer details” if it got to that stage.

A by-election was likely to cost $60-70,000 and Arbuckle said he didn’t want to “put that on ratepayers”.

