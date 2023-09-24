'My heart couldn’t take it any more': How Northland has become a hotbed of frustration, anger and distrust

"My heart couldn’t take it any more," says one resident. Hohere's w Northland has become a hotbed of frustration, anger and distrust

Sonya Ballinger ​has packed all of her possessions in her red ute, and is parked up on the side of Kaikohe’s main street. Her mind is on the car part that she needs for the 18-hour drive to the plot of land she has bought in Bruce Bay, in the South Island, but her face is bright and open as she contemplates her new life.

There are a number of incidents that pushed her to sell up and leave her home in Kaitaia, the town she has always known. She mentions the night she found children eating out of her scrap bin, or being threatened at knifepoint after making a report of concern about a 3-year-old crying at home alone. She talks about non-stop yelling, domestic violence, children crying and dogs barking.

“My heart couldn’t take it any more, it just kept breaking with the constant grizzling of children,” she said. “It just grinds you down.”

Stuff Sonya Ballinger has had enough of the growing violence in Northland, so has sold her property and is shifting to the South Island.

Violence has increased because of a high number of “501s” – those evicted from Australia on criminal or character grounds – which she says has brought more sophisticated criminals to the region. She doesn’t believe a change of government would help these families. “There are so many angry people around.”

Northland is a paradoxical paradise. It is one of the most deprived regions in the country, but is also home to pockets of wealth and a playground for the rich. It runs from Mangawhai to Kerikeri, Kaitaia, and Cape Rēinga, and is buffeted by the Pacific Ocean and the Tasman Sea.

Life has been exceptionally hard for many in Northland. On the streets of Kaikohe and Rawene, Stuff spoke with two people who had – separately – had their child brutally murdered, including Lena Hetaraka whose daughter Demetrius died aged 17 (in Auckland), after being beaten, stripped naked, burnt with a makeshift flamethrower and hanged.

David White/Stuff Lena Hetaraka, pictured with her daughters Shante-Manaia, 6, and Cousharley, 12. Her other daughter Dimetrius Pairama was brutally murdered in 2018.

It is where New Zealand First is trying to resurrect its political fortunes, and where political parties borne out of frustration over the Government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination mandates are peddling misinformation and division to some of the poorest families in the country in an effort to win their votes.

Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime (Te Kapotai, Ngati Hine and Ngapuhi) won the seat of Northland by a hairsbreadth in the 2020 general election. She is now ranked number nine on Labour’s party list and is likely to be in Parliament even if she doesn’t win the seat.

She believes she has been a strong local MP, pointing to the Labour government’s investment in health services in the region; $900 million for a new hospital for Whangārei, and $10m in towards renovations at Kaitaia Hospital among them.

People thinking National would do a better job should instead be reminded the party held the seat for decades and played a role in the decades-long underinvestment, she says.

David White/Stuff Grant McCallum, National Party candidate for Northland, sampling the kai moana at a Kerikeri school market.

But she concedes with five portfolios, and much of her time spent on legislation in Wellington, she hasn’t been as visible as other candidates – such as National’s Grant McCallum,​ and Matt King​, the former National MP, who quit the party over its support for vaccine mandates and set up a new party, Democracy NZ.

King has been very active campaigning in the region and many locals were familiar with his name. McCallum – a farmer – has been deeply involved with the National Party for decades, having sought candidacy for the party in 2011 and 2015. He ran King’s successful campaign in 2017, as well campaigns for John Carter and Mike Sabin, who between them held the seat for National from 1996 to 2014. Finally, he believes, it is his time.

David White/Stuff The Northland electoral seat looks set to be claimed by National in the upcoming general election.

A political poll - conducted by the low-tax lobby group Taxpayers’ Union on September 10 – suggests he could be right. It put the National candidate significantly ahead on 43% of the electorate vote, and Prime on 18%. NZ First's Shane Jones was on 13%. King and the Green Party’s Reina Penney were at 4%. ACT's Mark Cameron was at 2%. About 12% of voters were still undecided or refused to answer.

NZ First does still have a lot of social capital in the region, and many people recalled the big sums Jones and Winston Peters invested into the region through the provincial growth fund.

David White/Stuff Shane Jones, NZ First candidate for Northland, watching his step on the campaign trail.

But Prime, like other Labour candidates around the country, has a tough sell convincing the electorate to back her. Her pitch is that Labour has done the best it could in trying pandemic circumstances and with five extreme weather events, and that a shift to National would take the country backwards. She is in the job because she wants to make a difference, and she knows how to get into hard-to-reach communities and work the Wellington policy machine, she says.

Politics has become increasingly incendiary, with politicians experiencing a surge of harassment, and violent threats. Prime said one of her staff stopped wearing her Labour T-shirt when out and about, because of abuse.

During a Taxpayers’ Union Northland candidate debate on September 12, Prime was repeatedly shouted down when answering questions. The crowd appeared to be especially provoked whenever she used Māori words. Prime said a security guard was so concerned for her safety, after hearing what members of the crowd were saying, he asked if he could walk her to her car. None of the other candidates, many of whom she has known for years, stood up for her, she said.

“I can handle a bit of heckling,” she said. “But this was undemocratic.”

Much of the vitriol appeared to come from people supporting King and McCallum, Prime said. King has big ambitions, and his political fortunes rest on him winning the Northland electorate. Doing so would put him and a few of his list candidates into Parliament, depending on the party vote. On available numbers this looks a very long shot.

David White/Stuff Matt King, DemocracyNZ candidate for Northland, speaking to a small crowd at a cafe in Rawene.

Speaking in Rawene, in the Hokianga Harbour, King said the so-called freedom movement which sprang out of the Parliament occupation and riot was “falling apart”. His party was based on farming, family and freedom, and he does not subscribe to the “climate catastrophe narrative”.

He shrugged his shoulders when asked why Liz Gunn, the former broadcaster who set up Loyal New Zealand, had just visited the same cafe King was about to hold a public meeting in. She upset some locals while trying to drum up some support. One woman, who did not want to be named, said Gunn’s group were “condescending and rude” and staff asked them to leave.

Only a handful of locals had turned up to King’s campaign event, about half an hour later, where he was asked about local topics of concern, including the over-planting of pine trees to soak up carbon, as well as a question which appeared to be based off conspiracy theories.

King and NZ have been making a play for voters who have links to the conspiracy theorist network that morphed out of the Covid-19 anti-vaccine movement. Peters has also made the claim that Māori are “not indigenous” while on the campaign trail.

Prime says candidates seeking to capitalise on pandemic-related distrust, such as King and Gunn, are praying on the community.

“Those communities where they know there is that distrust ... They're vulnerable to misinformation. They don't necessarily know that themselves. And that's how misinformation works. So we've seen many in our community deep down rabbit holes, and it's so hard to pull them out.”