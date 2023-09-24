Election 2023: National promises to reinstate 100kph limit on State Highways

National has announced it would reinstate speed limits that Labour had reduced.

National has promised to return many State Highways to 100kph from 80kph if elected.

Speaking in the Wairarapa on Sunday, National’s transport spokesperson, Simeon Brow said his party would repeal and replace the rules that set speed limits so economic impacts – including travel times - and the views of road users and local communities counted, alongside safety.

“We anticipate this resulting in highways going back to 100kmh speed limits, except where it would be unsafe to do so. Similarly, we’ll restore local roads to 50 km/h from 30, except where that would be unsafe,” he said.

It would also increase speed limits to 110km/h on the Kapiti Expressway and Transmission Gully, and on the Puhoi to Warkworth motorway if a current review finds that would be safe.

“All around the country, Labour has cut speeds on many highways from 100 km/h to 80 by ignoring economic impacts including travel times, and by giving insufficient weight to road users’ and local communities’ views.

“New highways like Transmission Gully and the Kapiti Expressway near Wellington were designed for vehicles to travel at 110 km/h, but Labour has mostly imposed a 100 km/h speed limit. Both roads will rise to 110 km/h under National.”

The reductions to road speeds were made part of the Government’s Road to Zero safety campaign with Waka Kotahi/New Zealand Transport Agency.

The project includes major speed changes in roads across the country. Recently, local authorities created speed management plans for reduced speed limits on streets around 40% of local schools by June 2024, and the remaining schools’ nearby streets by December 2027.

Brown said the campaign had not worked. The road toll was 350 in 2019 when ‘Road to Zero’ was introduced, and it rose to 374 last year.

“Although Labour has had a single-minded focus on safety - alcohol and drug use is the number one contributor to road fatalities. National will encourage Police to increase the use of breath testing and we will fix roadside drug testing legislation so Police can effectively test drivers for drugs.”

National also proposed to reduce the use of road cones and limit temporary speed restrictions where they were “not justified” and require reduced variable speed limits around schools during pick up and drop off times.

“Temporary traffic management keeps roadside workers and motorists safe during construction or maintenance activities. However, excessive use of road cones and speed limit reductions - sometimes left in force when work is complete - simply slow traffic and frustrate drivers, without improving safety,” Brown said.