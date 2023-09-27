'Punishing people for their poverty': Advocates see trouble with National's 'traffic light' plan to cut benefits

The National Party has confirmed its welfare policy, including a change Labour says will see "thousands" of children fall below the poverty line.

The National Party’s policy to take money off beneficiaries for infringements – without any evidence such policies help people into work sooner – will put even more families into destitution and could drive up suicides, homelessness and crime, those working on the frontlines claim.

Louise Upston, ​the party’s spokesperson for social development who hopes to be minister in charge of beneficiaries after the general election on October 14, revealed National’s policy to set up a ‘traffic light’ benefit sanction system in Auckland on Monday.

Benefit sanctions already exist, but Labour says they have been ticking down and have been dramatically reduced for people with children.

National’s plan would put beneficiaries in the ‘red’ zone – where their benefit is suspended or cut – after three or more breaches, such as failing to turn up for an interview without a good enough reason.

They would also be subjected to a managed system of payments for essential costs such as rent and power, and debts. Half of what was left would go in their account, while the other half would go on a payment card, which can be used at specified stores for specified items.

The policy would be enforced while many families struggle with rising food prices and as Treasury predicts a 5.3% rise in unemployment by late next year as the economy cools down, which is about 150,000 people in all. The Ministry of Development has said there was no empirical evidence on the effect of sanctions in New Zealand, but overseas studies suggested they were ineffective at getting people back into work.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Louise Upston talks to media at Phil Greig Strawberry Gardens, Kumeū, Auckland

Carmel Sepuloni, Labour Party spokesperson for social development, said National and the other parties on the political right appeared to be in a competition to see who could “beat down the beneficiaries” in order to get votes.

“But I think New Zealanders actually have a heart and understand the challenges some New Zealanders face.”

Upston also faced criticism for claiming some beneficiaries turned up to job interviews in their pyjamas during the announcement, a comment which advocates – including Brooke Stanley Pao from Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP) and who is standing as an independent in the election – said was derogatory and unfair.

Alan Johnson, convenor of the Child Poverty Action Group, said it was “dog whistle” politics. “It’s talking to their supporters, providing them with rhetoric and narratives they are keen to hear,” he said.

“The anecdotes become generalisations and that is not the way you build policy. I think she is a genuine person who wants to do the best she can for New Zealanders across the board, and I think she is frustrated by that attitude amongst a small minority - but the problem you have got is the representation of that being common place,” he said.

National’s policy may instead force beneficiaries to take up poorly-paid work that is not suitable for them, further entrapping them in a cycle of poverty, he said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni says National is benefit bashing. (File photo)

On top of this, when people lost their benefits, it was their children who suffered the most. “We want to make sure people can get jobs that improve their quality of life,” he said.

Stanley-Pao, who is the coordinator of AAAP, said people in extreme poverty often weren’t aware they were missing their obligations, and had complicated lives where they may have or live with those with serious mental health problems or addictions, and were often suffering with chronic stress.

These people would not be helped into work by a punitive policy, she said. “It shows me how out of touch they [National] are, how privileged they are, how they are able to scapegoat communities.”

Upston, who spent time on a benefit while she was a single mother, said she knows how hard it is for beneficiaries, but Stanley-Pao said it was likely she had support from family members at the time or may have benefited from training schemes or other supports no longer available.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Brooke Pao Stanley, coordinator at Auckland Action Against Poverty, says National’s policy is out of touch. (File photo)

The picture was vastly different now than it was decades ago, she added.

“These training sessions aren’t fit for purpose, they are for low paid jobs [not university], people are already often looking after their children and trying to get themselves better.”

The policy would also greatly affect single parents, who are required to look for work once their child turns 3, and would therefore be likely picking up low-paid work while incurring childcare costs.

Susan St-John, an economist and spokesperson for CPAG, said forcing single mothers into low-value work, such as working at a fast-food restaurant, and away from their young child, was not the best for families nor the economy.

“And that is more productive than bringing up your own children? It is quite stupid,” she said.

She believed it would play a negative role in people’s well-being, and in extreme cases play a role in suicides, homelessness and see more people committing crimes in order to survive. It was punishing people for their poverty, she added.

Stanley-Pao was standing as an independent candidate in Māngere for the general election.