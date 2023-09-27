Stuff's Rolling Poll: Time for Christopher Luxon to put Winston Peters on speed dial

The Labour leader highlighted a series of jabs and jibes between the ACT and NZ First leaders on Tuesday.

It’s time for Christopher Luxon to put Winston Peters on speed dial, as polls show National will need NZ First’s support to form the next government.

Stuff’s Rolling Poll, which is tracking multiple reputable polls as the election looms, is once again predicting a NZ First comeback.

Since September 18, NZ First has been above the 5% threshold required to re-enter Parliament in Stuff’s Rolling Poll. Such a result would have dramatic implications for the future Parliament, and the shape of the next government.

Before that, the party had been on the cusp of breaking the threshold – floating below or slightly above 5% for the past few months. It is now looking steady, sitting just above 5.1% for more than a week.

This comes just a few days after Luxon confirmed he would work with Peters to form the next government.

Stuff NZ First’s Winston Peters looks set to return to Parliament, based on the latest polling data in Stuff’s Rolling Poll.

“I will pick up the phone and see what we can do to form a government. But beyond that, my strong preference is a National-ACT coalition,” he said.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins, on Tuesday, stood by his promise that he would not work with Peters.

He started his daily press stand up by quoting a series of jibes and jabs traded between Peters and ACT leader David Seymour, who has repeatedly said NZ First could not be trusted in Cabinet.

“David Seymour has described Winston Peters as the least-trustworthy person in New Zealand politics, and has said, ‘we're not going to be sitting around the Cabinet table with this clown’,” Hipkins recounted.

Having worked with Peters during the 2017 to 2020 Labour-NZ First Government, Hipkins said he’d rather lose his job than work with Peters again.

Despite Hipkins ruling out working with Peters, Luxon has continually said he reckons the two could work together once again.

On the latest numbers, NZ First would return to Parliament with six seats and Luxon would require its support if he is to be prime minister.

National had 46 seats and ACT was on track to get 14 seats, together making 60 – one short of what’s required to form a government.

On the Left, Labour would sink to 35 seats, the Greens would grow to 16 seats, and Te Pāti Māori would pick up an extra spot, to return with three seats, according to the latest figures in Stuff’s Rolling Poll.

Since the last update, when NZ First was still polling just below 5% in Stuff’s Rolling Poll, both Newshub and 1 News have published updates to their Reid Research and Verian polls.

Stuff’s Rolling Poll brings together the results from multiple reputable polling companies, averaging their results. It allows us to keep track of various polls, to provide clear insight into how this election could change the government and Parliament.

Peters has run an anti-establishment campaign, as he seeks re-election for his 15th term in Parliament.

For months, Peters has been touring the country holding town hall rallies where he has launched verbal attacks on his former colleague Jacinda Ardern, the media, the competency of Luxon, the “communists” in Te Pāti Māori and the Greens, and Seymour, whom he says is trying to imitate him.

The party has vocally campaigned against transgender inclusion, promised a new inquiry into the Covid-19 response, and vowed to fight “globalism”.

Luxon beats Hipkins as preferred PM, for first time in Stuff’s Rolling Poll

While current polling shows a path back to the Beehive for Peters, the NZ First leader is less popular than Seymour according to the preferred prime minister rankings in Stuff’s Rolling Poll.

And for the first time ever, Luxon is beating Hipkins as preferred prime minister in Stuff’s Rolling Poll. The margin is whisker-thin, but Luxon is 0.22% ahead of Hipkins.

On the latest figures, 29% of people think Luxon would make a better prime minister, while 28.78% support Hipkins.

Seymour ranks third, with 7.37% support and Peters is just below at 5%.