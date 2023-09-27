Auckland Transport head takes swipe at National leaders on speed limits

National’s transport and public service spokesperson talks about his party’s plans for the transport network, emissions, and how the party could change the public service if it wins the election.

The chair of Auckland Transport (AT) has called out National leader Christopher Luxon and his transport spokesman Simeon Brown, over their policy to reverse many reduced speed limits.

Wayne Donnelly said the pair’s Botany and Pakuranga electorates had some of the highest death and serious injury figures in Auckland, and AT’s programme of speed reductions had made roads safer.

“You really have to wonder if the MPs really had the interest or understanding of the impact of speed management, particularly in urban areas,” said Donnelly, opening the council agency’s board meeting.

National’s Accelerate NZ policy would lift the speed limits on “many state highways to 100 km/h from 80, and many local roads to 50 km/h from 30 - where it is safe to do so.”

The policy doesn’t detail exactly how decisions would be made, and it would affect Auckland where AT has run over several years its own staged programme of reducing speed limits on safety grounds.

”We will make changes that ensure economic impacts – including travel times – and the views of road users and local communities count, alongside ensuring safety,” said the policy.

“Councils and ‘NZTA’ will be required to evaluate speed limits to ensure they align with the requirement to consider economic factors and the views of road users and the community, in addition to safety,” it said.

The neighbouring Botany and Pakuranga seats sit in the council’s Howick local board, where 18 people have died and 158 been seriously injured over the past four years – the fourth highest urban toll in the city’s 21 areas.

Red light “running” over a 5-year period was double the Auckland average, and speed-related death and serious injury make up a slightly larger proportion of reported accidents than across the city overall.

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Auckland speed limit

Pakuranga MP Simeon Brown disagreed with the portrayal of road safety in his electorate, pointing to per capita figures which showed the wider Howick Ward had one of the lower rates of deaths and serious injury.

“Botany and Pakuranga sits in the fifth safest local board in Auckland when it comes to road deaths and serious injuries per capita,” he said.

“Despite this, Pakuranga has been hit hard by Labour’s blanket speed limit reductions.”

AT figures up to the end of 2022, show that per 1,000 residents, Howick ward’s death and serious injury rate was 1.25 compared with an Auckland wide average of 2.25, skewed by high figures for the top two wards, rural Rodney and Franklin.

Donnelly said where AT had reduced limits under its speed management programme, deaths and serious injuries had “reduced significantly” while figures where the programme hadn’t been implemented were still increasing.

He and the agency’s chief executive Dean Kimpton also noted the big reduction in dedicated safety funding in the latest Government Policy Statement, released this year.

Kimpton told the board the change to the GPS meant AT may not be funded (by Waka Kotahi) to solve the speed and safety problem.

He said rising deaths and injuries were happening in other countries also, reflecting a lift in risk-taking behaviour.