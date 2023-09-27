Labour lays down its financial gauntlet with tight budgets, and a challenge to National

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins and finance spokesperson Grant Robertson says no new taxes will be needed to pay for the party's election campaign promises.

The Labour Party has released its workings for how it will pay for the promises it’s made along the campaign trail, with a fiscal plan that shows little wiggle room in the years ahead.

Labour finance spokesperson Grant Robertson promised no new taxes would be introduced if Labour was re-elected to Government, even if unforeseen events or natural disasters blew out the Government’s budget in the next financial year.

In the 2023/24 year, Labour forecast it would have no wiggle room. The budget was airtight. The following year, in 2024/25, it would have just $660 million leeway – after taking into account its election campaign promises. In the following years, the unallocated budget allowance was expected to grow, eventually reaching $3.6 billion in the 2026/27 year.

With Robertson releasing his pre-election fiscal plan on Wednesday, Labour has got out ahead of National – which was yet to release theirs.

After the Labour Party announcement, National leader Christopher Luxon promised his party would release a fiscal plan on Friday.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins challenged Luxon on Wednesday morning: “The National Party promised that they were going to set out their fiscal plan before voting started. Voting starts today, and they still haven’t set out their fiscal plan. There’s one reason for that; they can’t make their numbers add up.”

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson announces the Labour Party’s fiscal plan.

Overseas voting and telephone dictation voting, for disabled voters, started on Wednesday.

And on Wednesday evening, the second leaders’ debate of the campaign would see Hipkins and Luxon face off with Newshub moderator Patrick Gower. With just 17 days left until the election, Labour was running out of time to mount a comeback – and has plenty riding on big spectacles such as the leaders’ debates. The next one is on Tuesday, at The Press leaders’ debate in Christchurch.

By releasing Labour’s fiscal plan before Wednesday night's debate, and before National, Hipkins positioned himself to attack Luxon and National's credibility.

Throughout the campaign, Luxon has faced ongoing questions about the feasibility and legality of his party’s tax promises. National was proposing a large tax change, amounting to $14.5 billion. Labour was not proposing as significant tax reform, instead settling on a $2.1 billion plan to scrap GST From fruit and vegetables.

National’s plan would rely on new taxes being in place by April: Including a foreign buyers’ tax, and online gambling tax – both of which would require legislation changes to reopen the housing market to offshore buyers of $2 million-plus houses, and reform the gambling sector.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Christopher Luxon visits Phil Greig strawberry farm in West Auckland.

On the foreign buyers’ tax alone, multiple economists have questioned if such a tax would actually generate the $700 million each year which National said it would. An independent review of the policy suggested it could be 71% short.

Labour has labelled the prospect of a Luxon-led Government as a “coalition of cuts”, which Hipkins repeated on Wednesday.

“Christopher Luxon is promising to process with tax cuts, even if he cannot identify how he’s going to pay for them,” Hipkins said.

“We know that means bigger cuts to public services.”

Tax hikes, cuts to public services, or borrowing are the three main ways the government pays for new or unexpected costs.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff PM Chris Hopkins and Finance Minister Grant Robertson announce the Labour Party’s fiscal plan.

Given Labour was forecasting almost no wiggle room with its budget allowances until 2025, Robertson said he would borrow to fund emergency responses over the next few years.

“Our balance sheet is in a position to deal with another external shock and still meet the fiscal rules that we've put in place,” Robertson said.

His plan was to have the government achieve a $2.1 billion surplus in the 2026/27 year.

National Party finance spokesperson Nicola Willis doubted Robertson would achieve that goal.

“Labour has never stuck to its own spending commitments, and they are not about to start now,” she said.

Luxon reiterated on Wednesday that National’s tax plan “stacks up”. He said the party’s fiscal plan would be released on Friday.

No big spending promises left for Labour

With the release of Labour’s fiscal plan, it included a small allocation for “unannounced and minor commitments”. It included just $277 million for the forecast period, meaning Labour wouldn’t be making any big ticket promises for the remainder of the election campaign.

Hipkins said there would be a few more announcements over the next two weeks, but only working within that “small amount”.

The big spending items in Labour’s plan included:

$2.2 billion, from 2023/24 to 2027/28, to remove GST from fruit and vegetables.

$1.4 billion over the forecast period for Working for Families.

$230 million 2024/25 to 2028, to introduce four weeks paid partners leave alongside paid parental leave.

$380 million to provide free dental care for under 30s, by 2030.

$1.1 billion to meet cost pressures in the health sector, train more health workers, and expand Pharmac’s budget.

$765 million to build 27,000 new public houses.

$124 million to train 300 new police officers.

Infometrics verified Labour's claim that its election campaign promises can be paid for within those operating allowances.

"Our examination of Labour’s various policy commitments confirms that the line-by-line costings provided to Infometrics can be met within the fiscal settings outlined in PREFU," the economics consultancy firm said.