The Winston Peters question becomes central to 2023 general election

The latest 1News Verian poll puts NZ First in the kingmaker spot with just over two weeks to go in the election.

Winston Peters’ potential role in the next government is solidifying as the central question facing Christopher Luxon, as Labour leader Chris Hipkins looks for a counterpunch to keep him in the fight just weeks from the general election.

Hipkins read an offensive quote from a NZ First candidate during the Newshub leader’s debate on Wednesday night in downtown Auckland, and caught Luxon on the back foot as he pressed the National Party leader on whether he would feel comfortable working with a party which is home to such views.

Luxon has made stopping Labour, Greens and Te Pāti Māori from getting into power his political mission, promising he would work with Peters and NZ First to form a government as a “last resort”.

NEWSHUB Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon shake hands before the second leaders debate.

“I owe it to the New Zealand people if that's what they deliver to us on election night, that at least we'll pick up the phone and have a conversation if it means that we can avoid a Te Pāti Māori, Greens government,” he said after the debate.

Luxon, who ranked himself a 7 out of 10 for his performance during the lively debate – lower than the 8 he gave himself for last week’s TVNZ debate – said he had a “clanger" when asked about decriminalising MDMA.

He incorrectly asserted New Zealand takes a health-approach to the party drug. Using MDMA is a criminal offence, as it is a class A drug.

Hipkins ranked himself 9, higher than the 8 he gave himself last week too.

Both leaders also made several promises, including to investigate menopause leave. They also pledged to lower the age of bowel cancer screening to 50. Both said they were open to looking at a tax on charities, and were keen to treat feral cats as pests and add them to the predator free 2050 aspiration.

Stuff Winston Peters’ role in the next government is a central question this general election. (File photo)

Hipkins said a Labour government could afford to lower the age for bowel screening because the party had set aside $14 billion for extra health spending in its fiscal plan, which it released on Wednesday morning.

“Probably the one that we're going to need to think about as the menopause leave. I was clear that we're not signing up to a specific commitment around that but I don't have a problem with the concept,” he said.

Hipkins also promised equal pay for community nurses – such as those working in aged care or general practice during the debate. Later, he said the Labour Government was already doing that.

“We put about $200 million into that this year. That's about I think from memory an 8% pay increase for those nurses who are working in those services.”

The 1News Verian Poll released on Wednesday had National, down 1% to 36% and Act was steady on 12%. That would give National 45 seats and Act 15 – a total of 60 seats, one short of the 61 needed to form a government – and leave National leader Christopher Luxon relying on support from Peters’ NZ First, which sat on 6%.

Monday night’s Newshub-Reid Research poll had Labour down on 26.5%, National down on 39.1% and ACT down on 8.8%. The Green Party was up on 14.2% and NZ First was up on 5.2%, just over the 5% threshold to enter Parliament.

Luxon on Monday said he would work with Winston Peters and New Zealand First to form a coalition, despite the party having dramatically different policies to his other potential coalition partner, the ACT Party. This is also despite Peters being hugely in support of the 2018 law change which booted foreign buyers out of the housing market.

The leaders will meet again on Tuesday for The Press Leaders Debate in Christchurch’s Town Hall, which will be livestreamed on Stuff from 6pm.