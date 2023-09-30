Labour leader Chris Hipkins continues to campaign against National-ACT "cuts"

Labour leader Chris Hipkins says decades of gains could be lost at this election and asks Māori to rise up at the ballot box.

Two weeks from election day, Labour leader Chris Hipkins has continued to attack a potential National-ACT coalition for “cutting” welfare payments and promising to “steal summer”.

Hipkins hit the campaign trail in a stormy, grey Auckland on Saturday, attending various cultural events around the city in an effort to demonstrate Labour was “the party for the diverse community that New Zealand has”. He also released a Rainbow policy at Karangahape Rd bar Carmen Jones.

Labour was promising to, if elected, make sure adoption and surrogacy laws treated Rainbow people – gay, lesbian, transgender, and other sexualities and genders – the same as heterosexuals. The party has also promised to review the evidence of blood donation for sex workers and men who have sex with men, and to provide support to teachers to help them understand sexual orientation and gender diversity.

"Whether you're a man or a woman, whether you are gay, or straight, or lesbian, or bisexual, or transgender. Whether you're Māori, Pasifika, Asian, whatever, your identity or whoever you are, I believe that the Labour Party is the party that respects all New Zealanders for who they are,” Hipkins said.

As Hipkins was in Auckland, National Party leader Christopher Luxon was in Hamilton, announcing National would if elected end the “ute tax”, or the subsidy on electric vehicles and fee on heavier-polluting petrol and diesel vehicles, by Christmas.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Labour leader Chris Hipkins at the Labour Party’s rainbow manifesto launch with drag queen Anita Wigl’it in Auckland on Saturday.

ACT Party leader David Seymour was in Queenstown, announcing small business policy that included a three-year freeze on minimum wage increases, and a removal of the January 2nd public holiday “to absorb the cost” of the Labour Government’s Matariki public holiday.

Hipkins, speaking earlier at a Chinese Moon Festival in Mt Eden, said “the ACT Party clearly wants to steal summer”.

He said the National Party wanted to make electric vehicles “more expensive” and, speaking of National’s fiscal plan published on Friday, said it was a plan that promised to “cut two and a half million dollars out of welfare spending”.

”That’s cut to benefits that will affect our most vulnerable New Zealanders, and mean that more children end up living in poverty.”

National has not said it would cut benefits, and has committed to rising them in line with rises in price inflation. The Labour Government has tied benefit rate increases to wage inflation, leading to greater increases in benefits – which has the Labour Party calling this a “cut”.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Labour leader Chris Hipkins at a Chinese moon festival in Mt Eden, with Labour MP Naisi Chen and Auckland deputy mayor Desley Simpson.

Luxon said National’s economic plan would clean up Labour’s “hell of a mess”, and ending Labour’s spending such as the “ute tax” was part of a package that would deliver tax relief – or cuts.

He said he had been a strong advocate for the Rainbow community in his former job as Air New Zealand chief executive.

“We want people to feel free to be themselves in this country. We respect the great diversity that's in it. And we want to be in government for all New Zealanders and all communities.”

Seymour said Labour had “added expense after added expense for small business owners” and ACT wanted to reverse “anti-business” policies.