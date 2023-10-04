National plans to reshape local/national government relationships

The National leader spoke to reporters in his Botany electorate on Monday.

Kiwis living in regional New Zealand face different needs and challenges to those living in big city centres. As the general election draws closer, Stuff looks at party policies that are likely to affect the regions. Louisa Steyl reports.

The National Party wants to “reshape the relationship” between central government and councils to address what it calls a regional infrastructure deficit.

The political party is proposing that infrastructure plans should cover the next 30 years to keep costs low, alongside City and Regional Deals – which are essentially project partners with long-term funding agreements.

“Local government has an important role to play. But, too often, councils are an after-thought for central government,” a spokesperson said.

The party said it wants to invest in rail, public transport, housing (including public housing), and environmental resilience, but its Transport for the Future plan skips public transport in the regions in favour of bigger cities.

It was, however, committed to upgrading existing transport infrastructure in Ashburton, Queenstown, Otago and Southland.

“Our roads are crucial in helping New Zealanders and freight move around, but under Labour our roads are falling apart. So that is our priority at the moment,” a spokesperson said.

National has also promised to ditch Labour’s controversial water services reform within the first 100 days in government and replace the policy with its own Local Water Done Well plan.

The party said this would restore council ownership and control with stronger central oversight to enforce strict rules relating to quality and investment. Councils would be expected to ring-fence money for water infrastructure maintenance and upgrades.

“The purpose of ring-fencing is to avoid the risk of councils running down their water assets to pay for other spending, a short-sighted strategy that builds up long-term problems for council finances and public services,” the spokesperson said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff National Party Leader Christopher Luxon didn’t miss a chance to make a cheese roll when he visited Southland last month.

National also boasted of policies geared towards farmers.

There are changes to Accredited Employer Work Visas for the agriculture sector to create pathways to residency and eliminate the median wage requirement, bringing wages in line with local workers; and changes to the controversial winter grazing regulations to take regional differences into account.

The party is proposing to restart the live exports of cattle – with strict regulations and custom-built ships.

Growers would benefit from a dedicated biotech regulator and streamlining approvals for trials along with no longer needing resource consent to produce more food.

Six serious questions:

What do you think is the number one challenge facing our regions; or which issue do you believe requires the most urgent attention?

“The cost of living. New Zealanders up and down the country are struggling with the rising cost of living. To get inflation under control, National will refocus the Reserve Bank on price stability, stop adding costs to businesses, reduce bottlenecks in the economy that are holding back growth, give Kiwis tax relief and restore discipline to government spending. Our family boost policy provides a childcare tax rebate of up to $75 per week on the costs of childcare, and we will not increase the tax on petrol in our first term.”

Which of your policies do you believe will have the biggest impact on our regions? Which regions are likely to benefit?

“Tax relief. New Zealand should be a country where, if you work hard, you can get ahead. National’s Back Pocket Boost tax relief plan will increase after-tax pay for the squeezed middle, making a family with kids, on the average income of $120,000, up to $250 a fortnight better off, and an average-income child-free household up to $100 a fortnight better off.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff National Party Selwyn MP Nicola Grigg gets a selfie with National Party leader Christopher Luxon and fellow National candidates and MPs at the Arts Centre in Christchurch while on the campaign trail. (File photo)

How will you work towards providing safe, warm, affordable housing in regions where much of the housing stock is old and in need of maintenance?

“New Zealand is desperately short of houses. We are not short of land, but a broken planning and infrastructure funding system has artificially constrained housing growth. National will unlock land for housing, reduce red tape, reform the Resource Management Act and provide housing performance incentives for councils – who will have more flexibility about where houses are built by being able to opt out of the Medium Density Residential Zone law. While we might need to focus on immigration to help boost our construction workforce, ultimately, we want to be able to train home-grown talent.”

What will you do to grow economies in the regions and attract migrant workers and Kiwis from central cities to rural communities to address labour shortages?

“We have a 100-point economic growth plan – which includes doubling renewable energy, cutting red tape for farmers, building infrastructure, transport for the future, and boosting tourism. National will get New Zealand’s immigration settings right. If we want to attract and retain skilled migrants, we need sensible solutions that make New Zealand more attractive without costing taxpayers. To support migrants National will make it easier for parents and grandparents to reconnect with their family in New Zealand.”

What will you do to create opportunities for young people living in regional New Zealand?

Grow the economy to create more jobs and higher incomes, so young people will want to stay in New Zealand. We will grow the economy by stopping Labour’s wasteful spending and get the books in order, encouraging work, rewarding effort and let you keep more of what you earn with tax relief, cutting red tape, building infrastructure for growth like roads and public transport, driving technology and innovation, supporting trade and investment and growing skills and keep talent in New Zealand.”

What will you do to protect rural Kiwis from increasing natural weather hazards?

“National supports the creation of a national framework for climate adaptation. We will bring together all parties in Parliament, as well as local government, insurers, banks and industry to work out how resilient infrastructure and other investments in adaptation to extreme weather should be funded.”