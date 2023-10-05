Labour wants to make sure regional NZ is better connected

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins and finance spokesperson Grant Robertson say no new taxes will be needed to pay for the party's election campaign promises. [Video first published on September, 27]

Kiwis living in regional New Zealand face different needs and challenges to those living in big city centres. As the general election draws closer, Stuff looks at party policies likely to affect the regions. Louisa Steyl reports.

The Labour Party is promising to increase regional connectivity, strengthen New Zealand's food and fibre sector and reduce agricultural emissions.

The party is committing to investing in roading, installing up to 1000 new EV chargers in rural communities, and improving broadband infrastructure and digital connectivity.

Alongside its He Waka Eke Noa work – which many farmers are against – Labour wants to prioritise processing forestry and wood domestically and help agribusiness expand into new and emerging markets to create jobs and build resilience.

If elected, Labour says it will continue rolling out its Three Water reforms to help local councils afford necessary water infrastructure upgrades.

The party recognises that rural communities have been underserved – particularly when it comes to their health needs, and it’s promising to implement a new Rural Health Strategy.

Despite a shortfall of dentists – particularly in the regions – Labour has promised free dental care, starting with Kiwis under the age of 30.

Labour spokesperson for regional development Kieran McAnulty said this was why the plan had been limited to people under 30 to start off with.

“Choosing a start date of July 1, 2025 means we have time to enable the sector to prepare, which is why we’re rolling out the policy in stages,” he said.

“Our government will work collaboratively with health agencies, regulatory and professional bodies to make sure we have the oral health therapists, dental hygienists and dentists we need. We will increase the number of places in the Bachelor of Dental Surgery course by 50 per cent.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Labour spokesperson for regional development Kieran McAnulty says when services are cut, it’s usually regional New Zealand that loses them. He warns that this may happen under a National government if they can’t explain the “$2.1 billion hole” in their tax plan. [File photo]

Six serious questions:

What do you think is the number one challenge facing our regions; or, which issue do you believe requires the most urgent attention?

“The availability of core Government services. While every region in New Zealand faces its own challenges, it is particularly difficult where small populations occupy large land areas and locals have to travel long distances to access the core services that they need. ”

Which of your policies do you believe will have the biggest impact on our regions? Which regions are likely to benefit?

“Labour’s fully funded transport plan will see regional roading networks get the investment they desperately need. This means building more resilient infrastructure, so roads are less likely to be taken out by increasing severe weather. This also sees the largest maintenance budget in New Zealand’s history. Establishing Te Whatu Ora and getting rid of the DHBs has also ended the postcode lottery that was badly affecting people in regional New Zealand. Labour has built more public houses than any Government per year in 70 years –many of these are in regional areas. We have committed to an additional 6000 public homes if re-elected, with a particular focus on regions. Our water services reforms will prevent smaller councils in regional areas from being left unable to make the necessary investments in their water infrastructure.”

How will you work towards providing safe, warm, affordable housing in regions where much of the housing stock is old and in need of maintenance?

“In the regions, Labour builds while National sells. In the East Coast, for example, by June 2025, we will have delivered an estimated 864 more public homes where they lost 363 Housing New Zealand homes under the previous National Government. In the Bay of Plenty, we will have delivered 1492 public homes by June 2025 where they lost 59 public homes under the previous National Government. Labour has committed to funding an additional 6000 public homes by 2027. Since being in Government, Labour has invested in renewing and retrofitting old housing stock, and where needed, demolished outdated stock to make way for new warm and dry homes. We have also introduced healthy homes standards that require landlords and Kāinga Ora to make sure the properties they are letting are warm, dry, healthy and safe.

What will you do to grow economies in the regions and attract migrant workers and Kiwis from central cities to rural communities to address labour shortages?

“Labour’s track record on economic investment in the regions sets us apart. Through the Provincial Growth Fund and other funds administered by Kanoa we have seen over $4 billion of direct Government investment in growing regional economies. We believe these investments will help make regional New Zealand an attractive place to live and work. We will see these investments through in the coming years which will create regional assets, catalysing further growth.”

What will you do to create opportunities for young people living in regional New Zealand?

“Before we created Te Pūkenga, many regional training institutions were facing financial uncertainty or risking closure. Through the establishment of Te Pūkenga we have protected regional training institutions and are now seeing them flourish. This brings new opportunities for young people living in regional New Zealand to develop skills and vocations.”

What will you do to protect rural Kiwis from increasing natural weather hazards?

“The increasing frequency and severity of weather events hitting New Zealand is a consequence of climate change. In Budget 2023 we allocated $6 billion to a National Resilience Plan which will invest in building the resilience of our communities where they are exposed to these more frequent and severe weather events. This includes adapting and moving infrastructure, stabilising land, and working with councils on specific local initiatives that will build resilience.”