Greens promise mental health support in every community

Kiwis living in regional New Zealand face different needs and challenges to those living in big city centres. As the general election draws closer, Stuff looks at party policies likely to affect the regions. Louisa Steyl reports.

Better distribution of health services, growing low-emissions industries and investing in regional development are among the policy headlines for the Green Party.

The political party promises free dental and mental health services in every community, along with universal early childhood education.

It’s pledging investment in sustainable building, regenerative agriculture and horticulture, improving low-carbon infrastructure, and iwi- and hapū-led economic activity.

But the party acknowledges it will need to bolster the workforce required to bring these things to the regions.

In the case of the mental health workforce, a spokesperson said the party would provide an income guarantee.

“We also believe that more stable funding arrangements will help community mental health organisations like youth one-stop shops reach more people.”

To roll out universal dental care, the Greens intend to use mobile clinics and existing providers.

Fees-free education, universalising and increasing the student allowance, and ensuring students are paid at least the living wage while on placement are other tools the Greens are considering to encourage workers to upskill into roles where there are shortages.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson on the campaign trail. Under the party’s plan to introduce a price on agricultural emissions, the Climate Change Commission would set a cap on methane and nitrous oxide units, in line with emissions budgets, and the market would set the price on these emissions.

Much of the Greens’ regional development strategies are centred on sustainability.

The party plans to improve public transport infrastructure in the regions by restoring passenger rail throughout Aotearoa as quickly as possible and extending bus services.

“We’ve committed to $500 million in funding over the next three years to help councils own and operate public transport services, prioritising under-served areas with little to no public transport,” a spokesperson said.

The Greens will implement a price on agricultural emissions, but in exchange they’ll support farmers to transition through low-interest loans and grants for mixed-crop planting as an alternative to imported feedstock.

Revenue generated from the fees would be reinvested to further help the sector reduce emissions, a spokesperson said.

STUFF Five candidates from NZ First, the Green Party, Labour, National and Te Pāti Māori join The Post's national affairs editor, Andrea Vance, to debate ocean policy.

Six serious questions:

What do you think is the number one challenge facing our regions; or, which issue do you believe requires the most urgent attention?

“Adapting to climate change and building a resilient, sustainable, zero-emissions rural economy.”

Which of your policies do you believe will have the biggest impact on our regions? Which regions are likely to benefit?

“Our Clean Power Payment will make a big difference for rural communities, which are becoming increasingly vulnerable to climate change. The Clean Power Payment will help people upgrade their homes so they are warm and dry and run on cheap, clean energy. We will offer grants of up to $6000 and zero-interest loans of up to $30,000 through regional councils, available for upgrades like insulation, improving airtightness and ventilation, and solar and batteries. This will make homes healthier and communities more resilient to weather events, as well as reduce emissions to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.”

How will you work towards providing safe, warm, affordable housing in regions where much of the housing stock is old and in need of maintenance?

“In our Pledge to Renters we have set out a clear plan. The Green Party will establish a Rental WOF to ensure that the Healthy Homes Standards, as well as other existing health, safety, fire and building requirements, are met and independently certified. This will be backed up with a landlord register that shows whether these requirements have been met. We have also set out our commitment to helping upgrade the housing stock in Aotearoa New Zealand through our Clean Power Payment, and these energy efficiency upgrades, including swapping gas heating for electric heat pumps and better insulation, will make a big difference to the health of our homes.”

Breakfast Finance spokespeople from Labour, National, ACT and the Greens took part in the debate on Thursday night.

You’ve proposed decoupling work visas from single employers, which some employers worry will result in migrants leaving the regions for jobs in bigger cities. How will you manage this?

“Tying visas to specific employers limits the choices that migrants have and opens up opportunities for exploitation. New Zealand’s regions and rural areas are attractive to many migrants for lifestyle reasons, and employers who provide good working conditions and fair wages for migrants will attract and retain workers. Moving away from employer-bound visas will address risks of exploitation, while also making it easier for small employers to find staff.”

What will you do to create opportunities for young people living in regional New Zealand?

“We are committed to expanding good green jobs across the regions and connecting regions through fast, frequent regional rail. We also want to ensure that there is affordable housing in all communities, including new homes in the regions for young workers and families.”

What will you do to protect rural Kiwis from increasing natural weather hazards?

“The Green Party will take bold action to cut climate pollution at the speed and scale required to reduce further harm to come. This means, for example, support for more energy-efficient and warm homes; better transport choices; food production that is good for the planet, people and farmers; and greener urban spaces. We have a plan to support communities to prepare for the impacts of climate change. This includes climate adaptation planning and funding that supports central and local governments to work together with their communities and tangata whenua to create long-term solutions and not only short-term engineering solutions.”