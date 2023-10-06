Is National leader Christopher Luxon snubbing Dunedin?

National leader Christopher Luxon has been everywhere, man. But to date he has not visited Dunedin –New Zealand's seventh-largest city – during the election campaign.

So will Luxon, who could become New Zealand’s next Prime Minister, visit the southern city this campaign?

The answer is ‘’no’’.

Last month Luxon visited Balclutha, about an hour south of Dunedin, for a quick tour of the local polytech before spending a day in Invercargill, which included making his own cheese roll.

Robyn Edie/Stuff National Party Leader Christopher Luxon makes cheese rolls at Majestic Tea Bar while on a visit to Invercargill.

His last engagement in Dunedin was attending the All Blacks v Wallabies Bledisloe Cup clash at Forsyth Barr Stadium on August 8.

A National Party spokesperson confirmed Luxon had indeed visited the city in August, ‘’just before the campaign started, and in July to hold a public meeting and announce our plans to deliver on Dunedin Hospital’’.

“Unfortunately, Chris is unable to include every place he’d like to visit during the election campaign.’’

Both Luxon and Hipkins were asked if they had each visited the following centres since the official campaign started: Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Tauranga, Lower Hutt, Dunedin, Palmerston North, Napier, Rotorua, Whangarei, Nelson, Invercargill.

Of those 13 centres, Dunedin was the only place not on Luxon’s schedule, but he would be visiting; New Plymouth (Friday), Rotorua (next Friday), and Whangarei (Sunday).

A Labour Party spokesperson confirmed Hipkins had been unable to fit Invercargill ‘’into his schedule’’, while plans to visit Palmerston North this week were scuppered due to his Covid diagnosis.

While National was not saying it openly, there were perhaps two reasons for the lack of Luxon’s southern sojourn, albeit to Dunedin, as part of the campaign.

The city features two electorates, Dunedin, which is currently held by outgoing Labour MP Dr David Clark, and Taieri, held by first-term Labour MP Ingrid Leary; both electorates have historically been viewed as Labour strongholds.

The last National MP to be elected as an MP in Dunedin was Richard Walls, who won the seat in 1975 and held it for a single term.

Last month, Labour leader Chris Hipkins visited Dunedin, announcing medical school placements and then he later brought doughnuts to a student flat before opening a trade training centre.

Perhaps the second reason for Luxon’s lack of southern manners was to do with the National list MP for Dunedin, Michael Woodhouse.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Michael Woodhouse in the House after dropping-off the National list.

Woodhouse, a former minister, became an MP in John Key’s victory in 2008. While he never won the former Dunedin North, his 2014 campaign saw National win the party vote.

Fast-forward to 2023 and Woodhouse is very much on the outer after the long-serving MP made a last-minute request to withdraw from the National Party list.

That came after Woodhouse, who in 2020 was 12th on Judith Collins’ list, was offered a ranking on the list he was unhappy about as he was not likely to feature in any future ministerial position.

That effectively signalled his retirement as an MP, as it came too late to withdraw from contesting the Dunedin seat, with that field featuring Labour’s Rachel Brooking, a current list MP, Green Party’s Francisco Hernandez, TOP’s Ben Peters and independent Jim O’Malley, a current city councillor.

No billboard’s featuring Woodhouse have been spotted around the city, while three large advertisements on the back of buses have since been replaced.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A bus which featured a political advertisement for Michael Woodhouse.

Woodhouse has not participated in various election forums around Dunedin, but is understood to have been active campaigning by delivering letters and flyers in the city on behalf of the party.

A decision on the future of the city's National Party office has been made.