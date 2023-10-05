Police confirm 5 call-outs over Te Pāti Māori candidate's safety, but doubt racist motivation

Waikato police have received five reports of concern from Te Pāti Māori candidate Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, although a detective says the incidents do not appear to be racially motivated or coordinated.

From the five call outs, Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur​ said police had: responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle, issued a trespass notice, investigated the theft of a street-front election hoarding, investigated a threatening letter, and investigated a burglary.

That trespass notice was issued Thursday, after an elderly Pākehā man, who supports the National Party, went to see Maipi-Clarke on Wednesday morning.

Te Pāti Māori said he had “unlawfully” intruded onto her property, but the National Party issued a statement saying he was just visiting to congratulate Maipi-Clarke after a poll was released this week showing she could win the Hauraki Waikato seat.

“The individual was invited inside but she was not available so they returned home,” a National spokesperson said.

The statement said the elderly man and Maipi-Clarke had met previously at an event, and he’d told her she was impressive.

”This afternoon, this individual has been issued a trespass notice and is bemused and disappointed by the whole situation,” the spokesperson said.

Te Pāti Māori believes these incidents have been “politically motivated”, and fuelled by “race-baiting” from the political Right. Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and party president John Tamihere have accused the National and ACT parties of stoking racial division that has encouraged these threatening and illegal actions.

Both parties deny they’ve encouraged any racial division and have condemned political attacks.

Harpur said the incidents did not appear to be coordinated or racially motivated.

“Police do not believe that the incidents have been racially motivated or coordinated. While we acknowledge that the incidents in which people have come on to the property will have been unsettling, we do not believe these constitute a home-invasion style entry into the house," he said.

On Wednesday morning, Maipi-Clarke’s family found an “elderly Pākehā man” entering her property uninvited. Tamihere said the man was known to locals as a National Party campaigner.

Details about what happened when he arrived are unclear, with the man’s wife telling Stuff they were asked not to comment. “We have been advised by our National Party rep not to speak to media,” she said.

Maipi-Clarke was also unable to be interviewed, but Tamihere said a man had “unlawfully” entered her home on Wednesday morning.

Harpur​ said police would issue a trespass notice to the man, after receiving a call about his entry onto Maipi-Clarke’s property at 10:20am on Wednesday.

“At that time a person entered the property and was subsequently asked to leave by the occupants,” the detective inspector said.

He said police had visited Maipi-Clarke and her whānau a number of times, and wanted to ensure they felt safe during the election campaign.

With regard to the four earlier call-outs, Harpur​ said police did not think the suspicious vehicle had any intentions with Maipi-Clarke’s property.

He said police were continuing to investigate a threat made to Maipi-Clarke and a burglary.

“A report of an alleged burglary and receipt of a threatening note. These reports have been investigated and police have been unable to establish any criminality, although enquiries are ongoing,” he said.

He confirmed an election hoarding had been stolen, but said this was not unusual in the area. He said the hoarding was stolen on September 25, but said a number of hoardings from a range of parties had also been stolen in recent weeks. A Stuff reporter in Huntly confirmed nearby National Party hoardings had been defaced, as well as hoardings belonging to Te Pāti Māori.

“This incident has been incorrectly reported as a ram raid – this is more correctly referred to as a theft. At this stage no further line of enquiry is available, and this matter has been filed,” he said.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says they have faced politically motivated threats.

In an interview on Stuff’s Tova podcast, Ngarewa-Packer said Maipi-Clarke called it a “ram raid” as she was still shaken from the experience.

“There's a lot of revolting, you know, revolting detail around what she had to endure. So I think we can excuse her if she gets a couple of words wrong,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

“The truth of the matter is, she felt violated. She felt her house and her home was raided. And I guess those are kupu that we can relate to right now.”

Tamihere, in a statement issued late Wednesday night, criticised police for their response to Maipi-Clarke’s concerns.

“They could have taken criminal proceedings further by laying charges for unlawful entry knowing that Hana and her home has been a target. Instead, they chose not to,” Tamihere said.

He said he would be complaining to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

He said ACT and National should take responsibility for these actions.

"There should be no doubt now in anyone's mind that National and ACT's race baiting has empowered and emboldened a dangerous type of human being who is hell bent on silencing Māori by targeting who they think is our most vulnerable,” he said.

Ngarewa-Packer said Wednesday’s event was also connected to National.

"It is an avid supporter of the National Party, his place is covered with National billboards, and, and again, his sentiments have been anti-Māori, anti Te Tiriti, anti anything that resolves inequities for Māori," she said.

“We've been saying this for the last three years, that the triggering, the heightening, the emboldening, has gotten more extreme,” she told the Tova podcast.

ACT leader David Seymour said Tamihere had made a baseless claim that should not be taken seriously.

“There is zero evidence to support this claim,” Seymour said.

“ACT condemns any acts of abuse or violence on the campaign trail, but trying to stir up political division by baselessly accusing other party leaders of responsibility only makes things worse.”

National leader Christopher Luxon said most parties had seen more vitriol and violence, which he condemned.

“We have made arrangements over the last 12 months, to be honest, where we felt there had been risk. We’ve employed our own security folk,” he said.

Asked what his message was to National Party supporters, he said: “I'm sending a message to all supporters of any political party, which is that we condemn outright any threatening or intimidating behavior.”

Seymour said the police statement, issued Thursday afternoon, showed Te Pāti Māori had been “fast and loose with the truth”.

“There was no ‘home invasion’, there was no ‘ram raid’ and there was no racial motivation,” he said.

Asked if police had considered proactive protection of some candidates, which the prime minister and leader of the opposition receive through the DPS policing unit, he said: “Police at a national level are regularly monitoring the campaigning of candidates and any consideration for a policing presence or action is made on a case-by-case basis.”

