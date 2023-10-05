Te Pāti Māori says National supporter entered candidate's home

Te Pāti Māori candidate Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke has faced a fourth incident of threatening behaviour at her home, the party says, calling it politically motivated.

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere said police were called to the Hauraki-Waikato candidate’s home after a man “unlawfully” entered the house on Wednesday morning.

Te Pāti Māori believes these threatening incidents targetting Maipi-Clarke and her whānau have been “politically motivated”.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says they have faced politically motivated threats.

On Wednesday morning, Maipi-Clarke’s family found an “elderly Pākehā man” entering her home uninvited. Tamihere said the man was known to locals as a National Party campaigner.

A National Party spokesperson said these were “very serious allegations” it was made aware of through reporters’ questions, and had not been contacted by police or Te Pāti Māori.

“National utterly rejects racism and any suggestion that we have engaged in race-baiting,” the spokesperson said.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer told the Tova podcast that Maipi-Clarke had faced “a series of extremely premeditated violations”.

“We've been saying this for the last three years, that the triggering, the heightening, the emboldening, has gotten more extreme,” Ngarewa-Packer said, during an interview on the Tova podcast.

John Cowpland/Stuff Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere has criticised the police response to threats against Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke.

She said after Wednesday morning’s incident, a man was trespassed who was a well-known National Party supporter in the region.

"It is an avid supporter of the National Party, his place is covered with National billboards, and, and again, his sentiments have been anti-Māori, anti Te Tiriti, anti anything that resolves inequities for Māori," she said.

Police on Thursday confirmed they were looking into these concerns.

“The key focus for police over the election period is to maintain law and order and ensure the right to freedom of expression is protected,” a spokesperson said.

Tamihere criticised the police response in a statement issued late on Wednesday night, saying they had failed to thoroughly investigate the series of incidents.

“They could have taken criminal proceedings further by laying charges for unlawful entry knowing that Hana and her home has been a target. Instead, they chose not to,” Tamihere said.

He said he would be complaining to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

Tamihere said the “race-baiting” of the National and ACT parties was fuelling political violence. He said he believed Maipi-Clarke, 21, was being targetted as she was a young wāhine Māori.

"There should be no doubt now in anyone's mind that National and ACT's race baiting has empowered and emboldened a dangerous type of human being who is hell-bent on silencing Māori by targeting who they think is our most vulnerable,” he said.

ACT leader David Seymour said Tamihere had made a baseless claim that should not be taken seriously.

“There is zero evidence to support this claim,” Seymour said.

“ACT condemns any acts of abuse or violence on the campaign trail, but trying to stir up political division by baselessly accusing other party leaders of responsibility only makes things worse.”

Other incidents at Maipi-Clarke’s home have included somebody going through her rubbish bin and then posting items back to her.

Police have confirmed they were investigating a burglary, which was reported on September 25.

And on another occasion, someone came to the property at 3am and tore the fence down. During a home invasion, Maipi-Clarke said a threatening letter was left behind although she said she was not able to discuss the contents of that while police investigated the break-in.

