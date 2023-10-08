Election 2023: What a young mum, gang member and cyclone victim think of this election

Locals including a gang member and a young mother tell Stuff what they want out of the general election.

Labour, National and Te Pāti Māori are vying for political supremacy across the East Coast, Napier and Ikaroa-Rāwhiti electorates. Bridie Witton and David White travelled across the region, where many are still reeling from Cyclone Gabrielle, and met with gang members, a young mother, and an Esk Valley vineyard owner facing a costly clean-up to ask them what they think the country needs ahead of the election.

Apikara Niania​ and her family are central in the political debate this general election. The 25-year-old, with a brilliant smile and quick wit, is a mother to three; she had her first child aged 15.

She is parked on the main street of Wairoa, south of Gisborne, the township cut off for three days after flooding from Cyclone Gabrielle. Today, the spring sun beams down.

Her new baby coos in the back seat. Niania is actually a mother to five, she jokes, if she includes her two nieces, also in the car, who laugh at the suggestion.

David White/Stuff Apikara Niania, a 25-year-old mum to three who lives in Wairoa, doesn’t know any of the candidates, but will probably vote Labour or Te Pāti Māori.

Niania might vote Labour, or Te Pāti Māori, but she will definitely not be voting for National. “I heard that they are trying to cut the benefit, and it’s going to be hard for us single mothers,” she said.

She is referencing National’s policy to tie benefits back to the consumer price index. The index, which measures the changing price of goods and services, is tied to inflation. Labour linked benefits to average wage increases in 2021, because they were rising faster than inflation, and says beneficiaries would lose out through linking it back to wages by between $39 and $57 a week.

She is also touching on National’s plan to set up a ‘traffic light’ sanctioning system for beneficiaries, although Niania wouldn’t be expected to look for work until her youngest, now three months, turns three.

Last week in Auckland, National leader Christopher Luxon disagreed with MSD which – despite using sanctions – has said their use can push people into low-paid jobs, thereby trapping them further into poverty. The ministry also said, in a 2018 paper, that benefit sanctions can reduce social inclusion rather than increase it, and increase psychological distress and hardship.

“What's trapping people in poverty is keeping them on welfare,” Luxon said. “You’ve got to start somewhere, you might have to start, yes, on a low-paying job, but you actually want people in work actually contributing ... moving forward with their lives because of work.”

As well as illustrating the country’s divisions, a new weariness has descended on the East Coast and Hawke's Bay regions, whose people were battered by the worst storm to hit the country this century.

David White/Stuff Alex Cox estimates he has two years of work ahead to clean up his property.

The 118km journey from Napier to Wairoa takes more than two hours, slowed by regular roadworks, and punctuated with roads scrunched and jutting obscenely out of the earth. Huge mounds of silt wait to be collected.

In Esk Valley, Alex Cox​ has finally listened to his wife and allowed volunteers to help clean up their 6.5 hectare property. When the family bought the vineyard in 2015, it was picturesque with native trees. Now, he reckons there is two years’ worth of work ahead, and part of it is red-zoned.

“If you wanted to design something to catch silt, this would be it,” he says as he works to clear his trellises. Volunteers from the Devonport Rotary Club, organised through the Evergreen Foundation, are hard at work, but he has been plugging away on his own for months.

David White/Stuff Katie Nimon looks set to win the Napier seat for National.

Polls suggest the Napier and East Coast seats will swing back to National this election, and Cox will be among those backing the Opposition at the ballot box.

He believes the Labour government has become too focused on welfare, and that the country is off track.

He still has anguish in his voice when he recalls the flooding that destroyed homes and livelihoods on a Tuesday morning in February, and how there was no warning from local or central authorities.

He’s been too busy piecing his life back together to follow why Napier MP Stuart Nash is retiring from politics after he was sacked from Cabinet for emailing confidential discussions to donors.

Or that Meka Whaitiri, the MP for the Māori electorate Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, left Labour for Te Pāti Māori, or about former justice minister Kiri Allan’s fall from grace during a period of extreme emotional distress.

David White/Stuff Alex Cox, with his destroyed grape vines in the Esk Valley, where he was getting help from the Evergreen Foundation.

Half an hour away, towards the coast, Labour’s candidate for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, Cushla Tangaere-Manuel,​ is singing to a group of people at her campaign event outside the Maraenui Shopping Centre.

Much of the crowd are members of the Mongrel Mob, who are there for a whānau day with their children. They offer people ice blocks as they run a sausage sizzle.

Skin, a Mongrel Mob member, is among those watching. He has always supported Labour.

“National do have a few good policies, they are always good on the economy, but everything else... The rich get richer, the poor get poorer and the middle class suffers more.”

Gangs are also central to the political debate. National has promised a “crackdown” to ban gang patches and insignia in public, as well as dispersal notices for public gang gatherings and prohibition notices to prevent known gang offenders for associating with each other for up to three years.

David White/Stuff Ikaroa-Rāwhiti Labour candidate Cushla Tangaere-Manuel, right, and Mongrel Mob member Skin at her campaign event in Napier.

“They always do this,” Skin said. "They huff and puff and go about it the wrong way. You have got to focus on the positive parts coming out of the gangs. If you don’t, you keep gangs in the same place, and we are not going to get anywhere.”

Skin, and others at the picnic, rejected reports gang members were among those looting in the aftermath of the weather disaster. Instead, some cleared logs from public roads. Locally, they own a barber shop and run fitness classes, he said.

Skin blames governments for gangs existing in the first place. “The Government created us,” he said.

“I am a child of Lake Alice. I have been through all the institutions. We as kids were abused everywhere we went so we couldn’t respect authority, we couldn't trust authority, so that is more or less why we formed - to protect ourselves because we had no one else to help us.”

David White/Stuff Much of the region is still badly damaged from the Cyclone.

Lake Alice was a psychiatric hospital for criminally insane adults. A Royal Commission of Inquiry found children were physically, emotionally and sexually abused and tortured at its adolescent unit in the 1970s.

But when it comes to the misery, murder and meth addiction peddled across the country by gangs, he said that was up to individual gang members, and not an issue of the gangs themselves.

“It’s the same in all sorts of societies, everyone is doing it. The gangs are more prominent out there and get more of the blame, rightly so, but that is up to individuals.”

Tangaere-Manuel, who had finished singing, said the whānau day was an opportunity for her to connect with and support people in her electorate. Her sister, who founded Huarahi Pai – a marae-based rehab program - was also at the picnic and speaking to people.

National has claimed that gang members have intimidated their candidates. Luxon has even gone so far as to say a vote for Labour is a vote for gangs, and claimed Harry Tam, a lifetime member of the Mongrel Mob, would be part of Labour’s “coalition of chaos” with the Greens should it win the election.

Tangaere-Manuel had not heard about claims of intimidation, but when asked about the likelihood National would make much of the gang presence at her campaign event, she laughed before composing herself.

“This kaupapa is open to the people of Maraenui,” she said.

“The people who are here are a representation of the people who live here. That is what is important: no matter where I go, whatever the make-up of the community is, that is who I serve.”