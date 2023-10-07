Why is Jacinda Ardern almost invisible in Labour's election campaign?

During the 2020 general election, you could barely go anywhere without seeing Jacinda Ardern’s face.

The former prime minister’s stock was at its zenith and Labour rode it to the biggest slice of the popular vote in nearly 70 years, and, the power to govern alone.

But less than three years later, her only foray into Labour’s campaign has been a short Instagram post about voting overseas. She hasn’t appeared at all on the campaign trail.

Much of that can likely be attributed to her time in the United States, where she is undertaking two Harvard University fellowships.

In comparison, National has started to roll out Sir John Key, who left the prime minister’s office 7 years ago.

Key has thrown his weight behind National leader Christopher Luxon. Former National Party press secretary Ben Thomas said Luxon has been more than happy to style himself after the former leader.

Thomas has been in the backrooms of a few campaigns, including that of Auckland mayor Wayne Brown, and said the difference between the approach of the two main parties likely boils down to the country’s proximity to their former leaders’ terms in office.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Former National Party press secretary Ben Thomas.

Ardern, Thomas said, had seen an ebb in her leadership by the end of her tenure. He believed Labour wanted to distance itself and build a new image.

“What we saw when Hipkins took over, he positioned himself as a change candidate just like Luxon did, so it actually became a sort of campaign of two guys called Chris, both running on not being Jacinda Ardern,” Thomas told Stuff.

Thomas said even if Ardern had stood down at the height of her popularity, the pull to use her would have been tempered by not wanting to remind people of that loss.

With Key, Thomas said it has been “seven years and about 180 [National Party] leaders” since he led National.

“He was still polling very high – around 40% as preferred PM – when he stepped down... so it's a particular appeal to voters who remember Key.

”He's a persuasive figure to talk to people about what the government should look like and where they should be putting their votes."

David White stuff.co.nz Sir John Key talks about his time in politics and his advice for National Party leader Christopher Luxon.

Earlier this week, the three-term prime minister sent out a video asking National voters not to rest on their laurels and not to let the country wake up after the election in “limbo land”.

“The economic situation isn’t dissimilar to 2008 when my Government came in and guided New Zealand through the Global Financial Crisis,” Key said, staring down the barrel of the camera. “We could only take decisive action, because there was a clear result on election night and a strong mandate to get things done.”

That social media post has been on top of a number of media interviews from Key in recent days too, including with The Post.

But political scientist Dr Grant Duncan was sceptical whether Key’s intervention will make a big difference to voters.

A 1News poll last week showed a slight drop for National, going from 39% in the preferred party vote to 36% in recent weeks. That’s been followed by Key’s increased visibility.

Hipkins, meanwhile, has been trying to put space between himself and Ardern’s government since she stood down, Duncan said.

“Despite her merits as a leader, her prime ministership had become derailed by the Covid-19 response.

“Even though in many respects it was successful, it came at a huge political cost.

“Ardern was very principled in stepping out of the way, she planned it really well and you don’t overshadow your successor, you let them get on with the job.”

And that’s what she did. Ardern stepped away from the political arena and left the reins to the new regime, saying in a statement released when she resigned: “I’m not leaving because I believe we can’t win the election, but because I believe Labour can and will win it.

“We need a fresh set of shoulders for the challenges of both this year and the next three”.

Despite that, both Thomas and Duncan said that if Labour’s numbers kept dropping, then it might not be too late to call in a favour from their most recent former leader.

When asked if Ardern had been approached to make an appearance during the campaign, Hipkins’ chief of staff Andrew Campbell pointed to her Instagram post and that she had thrown her support behind Labour in the comments.