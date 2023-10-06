Liz Gunn's NZ Loyal takes Electoral Commission to court over missed deadline

New Zealand Loyal leader Liz Gunn is one of two list candidates currently recognised but about 30 others were planned. (File photo)

Liz Gunn’s New Zealand Loyal party is trying to have more list candidates recognised for the general election after missing the deadline to get the names of more than 30 to the Electoral Commission by noon on September 14.

A judge in the High Court in Wellington could decide the case on a preliminary issue of whether once the deadline had passed the court had no power to do anything.

The reason for the party secretary missing the deadline was disputed but a lawyer for the party, Matthew Hague, suggested in the High Court on Friday that the court could accept the list was submitted to the commission early, not late.

Justice Andru Isac said it was a novel and creative suggestion but he was struggling with the substance of it.

Liz Gunn is electioneering around the country and was not present for the court hearing. (File photo)

Hague said it could be done on a factual or equitable basis.

The New Zealand Loyal website currently shows two list candidates, its leader Liz Gunn, and Peter Drew. Gunn became prominent as a former journalist turned conspiracy content creator.

It was hypothetical at the moment but if New Zealand Loyal’s share of the party vote involved filling more seats than the party list candidates currently recognised, the extra seats would be forfeit, Hague said.

The Electoral Commission’s lawyer, Daniel Perkins, argued against “moving” the deadlines. The electoral process was complex and strict time frames must be observed, he said.

The judge reserved his decision.

If the case proceeds further the party and the commission could argue their respective views on why the party missed the deadline.

It was also possible the party could ask the court for a statement clarifying the law even if it did not change the number of list candidates.

The Electoral Commission website records the party standing three list candidates (one has since withdrawn) and 33 in electorate seats.

The party’s policies included introducing a 1% transaction tax, wanting to limit the powers of government, remove race-based policies, stopping fluoridation of public water supplies, and end New Zealand’s participation in international bodies such as the United Nations and the World Health Organisation.