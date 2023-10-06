Use it or lose it, 92-year-old voter says

Dawn Boocock, 92, after voting at Invercargill’s Civic Theatre on Thursday. She believes those who don’t use their vote are foolish.

At 92, Dawn Boocock didn’t want to waste any time casting her vote.

She was among the Southland voters who cast their ballot early this week, saying: “I wanted to vote before Election Day in case I keeled over and missed out”.

Boocock believes those who don’t vote are foolish.

“Women fought for us to get the vote, and we’d lose it if we didn’t keep it up,” she said.

Boocock wasn’t feeling well on Thursday, but said it was important that she made the effort.

She threw her support behind candidates she felt had done well for children and the elderly.

Electorate Manager for Invercargill April Muijs encouraged Southlanders to vote and make sure their voices were heard.

“Our staff are here to make voting as easy as possible and have loved engaging with the community who are coming in to have their say,” she said.

After a quiet start to voting, Muijs said there had been a steady increase and the team expected to see it continue to pick up as it got closer to election day.

“For those who haven’t already enrolled, it’s not too late. You can enrol and vote at the same time at any voting place right up until voting closes at 7pm on Saturday 14 October,” she said.

By Friday morning, 82,983 Kiwis had voted – down from the 110,424 votes received by the same time in 2020, but up from the 72,932 votes cast on the fourth day of voting in the 2017 election.