'Angry' NZ First voter, happy Nat or 'stereotypical' Green? What your vote says about you

According to a new survey, NZ First supporters are less likely to trust government health advice nor spend much time thinking about the Roman Empire.

Meet John, 57 years old.

Compared to other New Zealanders, John is less likely to believe in climate change, government health advice or that sexual or gender minorities have been discriminated against.

John is, however, more given to believing conspiracy theories. He’s also more paranoid, more religious and on a lower income than other voters.

And although he doesn’t think much about the Roman Empire, what he does do is vote for NZ First.

As you may have guessed, John isn’t actually a real person, but a composite character made up from the more than 6000 people who responded to The Politics and (Mental) Health State of the Nation Survey.

Psychologist professor Marc Wilson has now crunched the data to produce profiles of every main party voter. And, while he says it's important to remember that Aotearoa is, and has long been, a relatively centre-left nation, the results are intriguing.

Regarding John, Wilson says it's the psychological profile of NZ First supporters that’s surprised him most.

“These folks are unhappy, they feel disenfranchised and they're angry. Sure, they're a smaller slice of our society and this survey, but there's a good chance their leader will decide the shape of the next government.

“If National ends up leading a coalition they're going to be pulled not by their right and their left, but the right and pissed.”

ACT Party supporters: less likely to be tattooed; more likely to be omnivores.

Meet James. ACT.

According to Wilson the stereotypical ACT voter is a man; less likely to be tattooed than other party voters.

Born in New Zealand, James neither believes in spirituality nor religion though he does want to time-travel or fly (28%).

He’s also most likely to be an omnivore who isn’t trying to reduce his meat consumption (78%); equal richest with National voters and least likely to worry about the environment. James is most likely to agree that “success is based on survival of the fittest; I am not concerned about the losers,” (25%).

Wilson says one of the most striking revelations is the proportion of ACT voters who are rural, something he thinks has come from dissatisfaction with Labour and a lack of confidence in National doing anything different.

“National voters come across as happy conservatives, while ACT supporters are tough-minded and a bit ruthless.”

National voters tend to identify themselves as being "more emotionally stable" than other party supporters.

Meet Jordan. National.

The great thing about the name Jordan is it’s unisex, which is fitting because National voters are equally likely to be a man or woman.

Jordan is much more likely to be religious than the average participant, as well as more likely to identify as emotionally stable.

He is, however, less likely to be a vegetarian or vegan (1%). Along with ACT voters, National supporters like Jordan are on an average salary of $70 – $80k making them the richest of them all.

Also, James is most likely to say that NZ is a just society where everyone has a fair shot at wealth and happiness.

Wilson says National voters share many of the same political views as ACT’s with both teams almost identical on economic conservatism, though the Nats are slightly more socially conservative.

“National voters love their rugby more than anyone else, and they don’t really care if it’s the All Blacks or the Black Ferns.”

Labour supporters are most trusting of government health advice.

Meet Susan. Labour.

Like the majority of Labour supporters, Susan is female, lives in the city (65%) and most likely to support Joe Biden (82%).

She tends to worry more about covering the cost of the basics, trust traditional mainstream media and government health advice, and joins National voters as the least paranoid.

As for the most interesting things about Labourites? Wilson says he struggled to find them.

“They’re the most urban, most compassionate, and they’re the most trusting. There is a weird paradox that they’re amongst the most likely to say that New Zealand is heading in the right direction, but they also worry more about the cost of day-to-day living.

“They’re more likely to be women than are National voters, and I think this is part of the reason for Labour’s slump in the past couple of years – I suspect they’ve lost male voters to National.”

Those who vote Green are more likely to be pākehā (89%).

Meet Christine. Greens.

The word “stereotype” is one beloved by social psychologists, says Wilson, adding that it’s a term rather fittingly applied to Green voters.

“They’re white, female, more likely to be plant-based or apologetically omnivorous, ambivalent about rugby in general, but they do like women’s soccer.”

Christine and her fellow supporters are also pretty comfortable that rural folk are being accurately portrayed and represented. They believe in anthropogenic climate change too – something that’s more likely to keep them up at night than any other voter.

Typically, or stereotypically, as the case may be, Christine’s more likely to be a vegetarian or vegan (13%), as well as have the highest education.

TPM voters are more likely to be spiritual, tattooed and hold a postgraduate degree.

Meet Kate. Te Pati Māori.

Kate and her fellow supporters are more likely to be women, as well as the youngest of all voters.

These folks are most likely to be tattooed (45% have at least one), 94% of them were born in Aotearoa and more than half describe themselves as spiritual.

Interestingly, 31% wish they could teleport, but none want to time travel.

Wilson says while it's no surprise these voters are more likely to be Māori, there’s also a fair number of “probably traditional Labour pākehā supporters either thinking strategically or for whom the Greens are either too radical, or not radical enough.

“They’ve stolen the hippy mantle from the Greens with more tattoos and spirituality, don’t trust traditional mainstream media, and they’re both the most likely to hold a postgraduate qualification but to feel like an impostor.”

Marc Wilson, professor of psychology at Victoria University.

So where does this all leave us?

Wilson says his surprise at the NZ First profile is only matched by that of the distinctions between ACT and National voters.

“Importantly, ACT supporters are just as likely to live outside of cities as in them, and there's an important rural streak that feels like they're not appreciated, but aren't quite as paranoid and sad as NZ First supporters.

“My question is whether they actually 'like' David Seymour, or just like National and Christopher Luxon less. We know NZ First supporters don't like either of them, or anybody else.”

But what’s also been revealed is that the biggest differences between voters are their takes on just a handful of issues.

There’s bilingual road signage, whether the rich should be taxed more, whether the government needs to get tougher on crime, whether people should only use bathrooms consistent with their birth gender, and the reality of climate change.

To a lesser degree, reducing the minimum wage and lower tax for businesses also divides us.

As for what unites us? Almost everyone disagrees on lowering the minimum wage; 88% of all voters are fine with pre-marital sex and the same number are happy to accept humans evolved from simpler organisms.

Also, only 9% think fluoride is bad for public health, 5.6% disagree that climate change is happening and 11% disagree that women have been historically disadvantaged.

And while we can take some heart in these small statistics, it pays to remember just who walks among us: like the 1.1% who think the Christchurch terror attack was a false flag.