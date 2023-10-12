Israel-Hamas war: Chris Hipkins is seeking advice on designating Hamas a terror entity. What do other politicians think?

New Zealand treats Hamas’s military wing as a terrorist organisation, but not the movement as a whole, leaving it out of step with Australia, the UK, the US and Canada. What do politicians have to say about it? Bridie Witton reports.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has asked for official advice on whether Hamas - the Islamist military group behind a deadly attack on Israel - should be designated as a terrorist organisation and “disagrees” with Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson who suggested the Israeli Defence Forces should also undergo a terrorist assessment.

The National-led government in 2010 designated Hamas’s military wing as a terrorist entity, but not its political wing, and Hipkins – who is also the leader of the Labour Party – said it was time to have a closer look at its designation.

“Clearly, the unprovoked and unjustified attack in the last few days ... clearly means that we should have a close look at that again. I've asked for advice, which will go to the next government after the election, whether it's us or the other side.”

Davidson, during Tuesday night’s The Press powerbrokers debate in Christchurch, said any terrorism designation should be applied equally, and suggested the Israeli Defence Forces should also be looked at. “Israeli Defence Force[s] has also caused decades of violence,” she said.

James Shaw, her co-leader, stood by her comments. "Targeting civilians is an act of war, it's an act of terrorism. Whether that's done by the Israeli Defence Force[s] or by Hamas, that needs to stop," he said.

He did not believe New Zealand should move to designate the entire Hamas organisation as a terrorist entity.

”Both Hamas and Israeli Defence are targeting civilian populations. Those are acts of terrorism, they're crimes against humanity, and they need to stop. Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli Defence Force aren't Israel, that's not the Jewish population. Just as Hamas is not Gaza or Palestinians."

But on Wednesday, Hipkins said he disagreed with Davidson’s characterisation.

“The Israeli Defence Forces are defending themselves from a very unjustified attack”.

Details: Hamas, an Islamist military group which governs the Gaza Strip, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel where it took hundreds of military and civilian hostages in a surprise attack from air, land and sea on Saturday.

More than 1000 people were killed, according to the Israeli Embassy in the US.

In retaliation, Israel declared war on the Gaza Strip. Israeli retaliatory air strikes hit residential buildings and schools across the Gaza Strip, with more than 900 dead so far.

Context: The escalating crisis is the latest in a decades-long conflict, which began when the state of Israel was declared in 1948 as a home for Jewish refugees from around the world.

But Palestinians lament Israel's creation as the Nakba, or catastrophe, that cause their dispossession from their land and stopped their achieving statehood.

Hamas was founded in 1987 by a Palestinian refugee living in Gaza. It has promised to annihilate Israel and has been responsible for suicide bombings and other deadly attacks on civilians and soldiers.

In 2006, it won parliamentary elections and the following year violently seized control of the Gaza Strip from the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority.

Since then, no elections have been held and Hamas maintains political control of the area which it uses as a base for terrorist operations against Israel.

United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Turk ​said on Tuesday said Hamas’ mass killings and abduction of hostages was forbidden under international law, as were Israel’s "sieges" of the Gaza Strip.

The UN has also called for a two-state solution: an agreement to create a state for the Palestinians in the West Bank (which Israel is occupying) and Gaza Strip, alongside Israel. But Hamas rejects the two-state solution.

Where do New Zealand and its partners stand: New Zealand also supports a two-state solution. It has designated the military wing of Hamas as a terrorist organisation, but not its political wing.

Now – just days from the general election – the Labour Government is seeking advice on this.

This differs from the US government, who designated Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation in 1997, and Canada which designated Hamas as a terrorist organisation in 2002. The UK government in 2021 designated Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation. It had previously had a “no contact” rule with its political wing.

Australia listed the entire Hamas movement as a terrorist organisation in March 2022, after listing its military wing as a terror group in 2003.

Australia, the UK, US and Canada are part of the five-eyes agreement with New Zealand, which is an intelligence sharing alliance.

What New Zealand’s politicians say about Hamas: Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins condemned the Hamas attack, which he described as unjustified and unprovoked, and said Israel had the right to defend itself.

He asked Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta to make sure New Zealand was "poised and ready to contribute to any international humanitarian response to the situation".

National Party leader Christopher Luxon

reiterated his support for a two-state solution, and said he would wait for advice before designating Hamas a terrorist organisation in its entirety.

“We want to see peace in the region, and we want to see that resolved diplomatically, peacefully,” Luxon said.

ACT Party leader David Seymour, during The Press debate, said Hamas was a terrorist organisation, and that there were a lot of Palestinians as well as Jewish people suffering as a result.

“What the New Zealand government should do next is actually be proactive as a world member of the world community and start asking how can we help? I think that's what a responsible New Zealand government and a humanitarian New Zealand government would be doing right now.”

NZ First leader, Winston Peters, said he would need to find out the facts first, but it appeared Hamas were a terrorist organisation.

“But I'd like to know the evidence first, before we rush off and answer but we've always believed across the political divide ... in a two-state solution,” he said at the debate.

Davidson said violence against all civilians, whether committed by Hamas or the Israeli Defence Forces, was “absolutely unacceptable”.

“All people living in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank have a right to security and life,” she said.

“If we are going to designate any organisation a terrorist organisation, then we meet to make sure we apply that equally to all terrorist acts. Israeli Defence Force[s] has also caused decades of violence. Right now there are a million children in Gaza whose city is being flattened and that is unacceptable.”