Political party behind conspiracy theories puts member into scrutineer position

A fledgling political party promoting conspiracy theories, has moved to put at least one person in the role of an electoral scrutineer.

NZ Loyal is understood to have appointed party members to act as scrutineers in at least one southern electorate.

Last monthThe Press reported of a campaign to recruit scrutineers, as a way of preventing any ‘potential vote-rigging’.

But the Electoral Commission had no concern over the move, with a spokesperson saying: “Parties are able to appoint scrutineers at as many or as few voting places as they like.”

NZ Loyal leader and former broadcaster Liz Gunn, speaking in Dunedin this week, touched on a recent unsuccessful legal case, when the party asked for more list candidates to be recognised for the general election, after missing the deadline.

The party had submitted 33 candidates for electoral seats, but just herself and Peter Drew were on its party list.

No-one in the Electoral Commission pointed out the issue, which was caused by human error from a party member, Gunn said.

But her legal advice was that if the party received a large vote, referencing 50%, then the party would have a right to petition the courts, “not a plea on form-filling, or bureaucracy or administration errors or not”.

Since 2021, Gunn has been a leading figure of an anti-authority conspiracy movement, gaining prominence due to her campaigning against the Covid-19 vaccine and vaccine mandates.

A half-page ad published in the Otago Daily Times this week claimed the party which she founded had surged ahead in polls, performing better than other emerging parties, including NZ First.

The party has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission was unable to provide specific details about how many NZ Loyal candidates were acting as scrutineers across the country.

“It is not unusual for there to be a scrutineer from one or more political parties at a voting place,” a spokesperson said.

It confirmed that where parties were contesting the party vote, but did not have a candidate contesting the electorate, “they can appoint scrutineers at as many or as few voting places as they like during the voting period”.

Those scrutineers “play an important role in observing elections”.

“Candidates and parties can appoint scrutineers to observe the election process including the issuing of votes in voting places and the count of votes.”

Those scrutineers, who were allowed to wear a party badge or rosette, could observe various stages of the election process, including the issuing of votes in voting places and advance voting places, and the preliminary count in voting places on election night.

The Electoral Commission also provided those scrutineers with guidance about what they can and can’t do at a voting place.

Examples of what they can do include asking staff questions, but not of voters.

But the scrutineers could raise their hand to alert election officials if they suspected someone of voting more than once.

In addition, those same scrutineers could also photograph the page and line numbers of the electoral roll of those people who voted and report that information to the party that appointed them.

Those scrutineers must also sign a declaration of secrecy promising not to disclose information unlawfully.