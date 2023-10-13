Fact check: Did 11,000 people really get a vaccine exemption?

Where the candidates brought the fire in the The Press Leaders Debate.

Politicians vying for your vote made some startling arguments during The Press Leaders Debate this week, so Stuff fact-checked several of them. Olivia Wannan reports on who was right and who was wrong.

Winston Peters, New Zealand First

After being asked about anti-vaccination supporters, “11,500 people got the exemption from the health department”.

When vaccine mandates were in force, two exemptions were available. Medical exemptions might be granted to those with a recent infection (since the Ministry of Health recommends six months between catching Covid and getting a jab), plus those with life-threatening health issues or who’d experienced an adverse reaction to the first injection – though applications were tightly scrutinised. These exemptions last a maximum of six months.

Healthcare organisations could also apply for an exemption on behalf of their employees, lasting eight weeks at most. They’d need to prove that significant disruption to services would occur if workers did not remain in place, and they’d tried to make alternative arrangements.

While the 11,000-plus figure is astonishing, Peters’ claim is not without evidence.

NZ First provided an Official Information Act response from Te Whatu Ora Health NZ – the central organisation which replaced District Health Boards.

The letter said 103 applications for an exemption to avoid significant service disruption had been successful between November 2021 and September 2022. A figure of “approximately 11,005” came from adding up the health and disability workers covered by these 103 applications.

Iain McGregor/The Press/Stuff NZ First leader Winston Peters was asked about vaccination during The Press Leaders Debate on Tuesday.

NZ First said the person that gave Peters the data transposed the third and fifth digits, so the veteran politician said 11,500 not 11,005.

Asked to clarify, Te Whatu Ora confirmed the 11,005 figure. Many, though not all, were employed by the former DHBs.

Some DHB applications covered hundreds of employees.

In total, the DHBs had 85 successful applications, the agency said.

With only 20 DHBs, some were granted recurring permission to let unvaccinated staff work between November 2021 and September 2022.

Because of that, employees could have been counted multiple times in the 11,005 statistic.

Te Whatu Ora Health NZ spokesperson Matt Hannant said the exemptions allowed health services to continue uninterrupted. Applicants “had to outline their plan to avoid Covid-19 transmission and confirm that no alternate service delivery option was possible”.

In addition, another 6410 people received a temporary medical exemption between November 2021 and September 2022, according to Te Whatu Ora – with 89% of these covering those with a recent Covid-19 infection.

The figures are significantly higher than previously-released data.

In March, Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins answered National MP Chris Bishop’s questions, stating up to 2600 people had received a service disruption exemption and up to 304 a medical exemption between November 2021 and February 2022. (The data provided monthly figures, so a person with an exemption granted in both November and February could have been counted multiple times.)

Iain McGregor/Stuff Te Pāti Māori’s candidate for Te Tai Tonga, Tākuta Ferris, received pushback for comments on wealth.

Tākuta Ferris, Te Pāti Māori

“Aotearoa is one of the richest countries on the planet. The problem in Aotearoa is distribution of wealth.”

Sir Ian Taylor, businessman and debate commentator

“There was this comment today that we are one of the wealthiest countries in the world… Out of 160 countries, New Zealand now sits at 159th in the world for GDP percentage… In 1990, our gross domestic product – which nobody has talked about, it’s what pays for everything – was the same as Ireland’s. Ireland’s population is less than us. It [GDP] was $45b in 1990. Let’s look at the footsteps through to 2023, Ireland is $529b. New Zealand is $250b.”

Let’s start with Ferris – speaking after the debate, he said wealth can mean different things to different people. He told Stuff: “I meant we are rich in resources.”

Aotearoa was a beautiful, safe country, he added: “Everyone assumes I meant money.”

He said New Zealand was relatively wealthy on the economic front too.

The World Bank gives a measure of a country’s GDP split per person. In 2021, New Zealand was 27 out of 217 countries. That put us behind Australia (17th) but ahead of the UK (29th).

So where did Taylor – speaking with The Post’s Tracy Watkins during the mid-debate break – get 159th from?

This figure is about the growth of GDP in 2023, recently estimated by the International Monetary Fund. New Zealand’s projected economic growth this year, 1.1%, is expected to be one of the lowest rates in the world due to cost-of-living pressures.

Taylor, an NZ Herald contributor who has publicly said he’s happy to contribute more to the public purse, criticised Ferris’ statement in a broader argument about effective taxes.

His comparison also requires some context. Ireland may appear an apt example with its relatively similar population size and strong farming sector. However, its tax set-up should be taken into account whenever its GDP is mentioned.

For many years, the country had a comparatively low rate of corporate tax of 12.5% plus an array of rules allowing multinational companies to reduce their tax bill – with some effectively paying just 1 to 2%. That’s attracted a lot of big organisations such as Google and Facebook to locate their European offices in Dublin.

The economic activity of these branches is therefore included in Ireland’s GDP count.

But that creates “well-known distortions” and muddies what’s really happening with Ireland’s economy, the country’s former central bank governor has argued. Patrick Honohan warned “the continued increase in exports of pharmaceuticals and IT generated by multinational corporations… masks the sharp collapse in employment and economic activity in most sectors” in a 2021 report.

Later, Taylor asserted that Finland’s GDP is double New Zealand’s – which according to World Bank figures (Finland $280B in 2022, Aotearoa $247B) is also misleading. He may have meant to say Norway ($579B), with its large oil and gas sector and international shipping industry.

Iain McGregor/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour criticised the Government’s use of carbon-cutting subsidies as inefficient.

David Seymour, ACT Party

“Everything the Government spends money on trying to bring down emissions is actually more expensive than the carbon price… If it was reducing carbon for less… the Government wouldn’t need to do a subsidy.”

The ACT leader’s argument reflects the party’s long-standing position, essentially that the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) – which charges many large-polluting companies a penalty on every tonne of carbon – is the most efficient way to incentivise people and companies to switch to cleaner tech.

For example, the scheme adds 15 cents to every litre of petrol – an added incentive to buy an electric car. At the same time, the Government is encouraging the import of more EVs and fewer gas guzzlers through its Clean Car Discount. The double-up is inefficient, ACT argues.

But not all polluting companies experience the full power of the ETS. Heavy emitters and trade-exposed companies pay a reduced bill, to reduce the risk they’ll move offshore. This year, these businesses received roughly 57% to 87% of the carbon credits covering their carbon footprint for free from the Government.

STUFF An activist group of all ages shares advice for the upcoming election.

NZ Steel is eligible for an 87% discount. It also received a grant from the Government this year of $140 million to switch its current process, which burns a lot of coal, to an electrified alternative.

The deal, the Government estimated, will save 800,000 tonnes of emissions annually from 2027 – breaking down to $16.20 per tonne. That’s lower than the carbon price, which has ranged from $32 to $70 per tonne this year.

Stuff flagged Seymour’s statement with the ACT Party.

A party spokesperson disputed that the statement was misleading because “the $16 per tonne is more than they’re paying for free allocations”.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Greens co-leader Marama Davidson (right) raised Winston Peters (left) as a subject of the debate.

Marama Davidson, Green Party

“Chris Luxon is pleading to the country: ‘I can’t handle Winston and is holding everyone blackmail… You’d better make sure you vote for me’.”

National party leader Christopher Luxon has made his preference for a two-party Government with ACT clear.

At most, he’s made veiled requests for Kiwis to not vote NZ First.

Asked about Peters last month, Luxon said: “The New Zealand people will determine the outcome of the election and that’s why I’m talking directly to them, to make it incredibly clear to them: Do not muck around. Do not be non-intentional with your party vote… You need to understand what is at risk.”

Since then, Luxon has been repeatedly asked about Peters, by media and voters alike. Here’s a few responses:

“My strong preference is to form a strong and stable two-party coalition government…However, if NZ First is returned to Parliament, and I need to pick up the phone to Mr Peters to keep Labour and the coalition of chaos out, I will make that call,” he told Stuff.

“My preference is not to deal with NZ First… and that's why I'm saying to New Zealanders party vote National,” (reported RNZ).

“I’ll make it work,” (on a three-way coalition, speaking to the NZ Herald).

“At the end of the day, I have to make a government work on the other side of the election,” (according to Newsroom).

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Chris Bishop suggested a three-way coalition deal may be impossible to achieve. (File photo)

It was National Party campaign chair Chris Bishop who suggested the three parties could not forge a governing arrangement. Over the weekend, he spoke to the NZ Herald of the scenario where “it is just impossible to do a deal between National, ACT and NZ First. That is a very real and growing possibility and that would necessitate, essentially, a second election”.

Former party leader John Key also warned about post-election “limbo”.

Asked about Bishop’s comments, Luxon told RNZ: “We're just raising the fact that there is uncertainty in any MMP election, right.”

A Green Party spokesperson did not respond to Stuff’s enquiries.