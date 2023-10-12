Tested positive for Covid? How to vote in the general election if you're too sick to vote in person

There are other ways to vote for people who can't get to a voting place, including those who have recently tested positive for Covid-19.

So you haven’t voted yet and you have just tested positive for Covid-19. Or the flu. Or strep throat …

Chances of this happening are higher than you realise – after all, if the prime minister can catch Covid on the campaign trail, odds are this could happen to any of us.

While there is no longer a legal requirement to isolate if you do test positive for Covid, health experts agree that people should still take sensible precautions when ill.

And it turns out that there are all sorts of ways you can vote if you can’t physically make it to a polling booth for whatever reason.

One way is to authorise a person to grab your voting papers on your behalf from a voting place. In order to do this, you’ll need to download a specific form, have both parties sign it, and give it to the person you’ve trusted with casting your ballot.

Or if you don’t have access to a printer, you can write a letter to authorise someone else to pick up your voting papers. The letter needs to include your first and last names, contact phone number, residential address, the full name of the person authorised, and must be signed and dated by both of you.

Either method will allow the person you’ve authorised to pick up your voting papers, bring them back for you to fill in, and vote for you. But they'll need to cast the vote before 7pm on election day on Saturday, October 14.

Another option, if you don't have someone who can pick up your voting papers for you, is to contact your electorate manager.

It’s possible they can help organise for voting papers to be dropped off and collected from you.

There is also the option to use a remote voting service, which is usually for people on offshore vessels or remote islands.

People in these situations can be sent voting papers electronically, or can vote using the telephone dictation service set up for people with disabilities in 2014.

More information on how to vote if you have Covid-19 and are unable to physically get to a voting place can be found at vote.nz, or by calling 0800 36 76 56.

