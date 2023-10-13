Labour pins hopes on South Auckland

Labour leader Chris Hipkins spoke at Ngā Whare Marae, urging Māori to vote for Labour during the final days of the 2023 election campaign.

Labour is pinning its hopes on South Auckland during the final days of the election campaign, as it looks for lessons from campaigns past. Labour hopeful say they’re still in the game.

They (rightly) say the polls have been wrong before, and that in a few days everything can change. But the fact is that even though polls show National is slipping, Labour is no closer to holding the reins. So how can Labour turn it all around in two days? Former Labour president Mike Williams has an idea: Go to South Auckland.

And that’s just what Labour leader Chris Hipkins is doing, using every final gasp of the 2023 election campign to rally those in South Auckland.

Stuff Chris Hipkins votes in Māngere.

He was at Ngā Whare Waatea Marae on Thursday, where he delivered a scathing speech targetting National, ACT and NZ First, in which he argued their election campaigns attempted to cause racial divison. It was a reminder, he said, of the 2005 election.

“The last National leader to take this approach was Don Brash,” Hipkins told the audience.

”In 2005, I used to get incensed every time I drove my home in Lower Hutt to Wellington, and I saw that billboard up on the Hutt Road that had iwi on one side and kiwi on the other. It was a blatant attempt to divide New Zealand’s along the lines of race, to suggest in some way iwi weren’t Kiwi was un-New Zealand.”

In the current National, NZ First and ACT parties, Hipkins said he saw shades of Don Brash.

"If they win, Māori will lose. Their common ground, sadly, is you. The future of our country cannot be built on the ruins of a people. A country divided is not our future, because we are strongest when we are together," Hipkins told those at Ngā Whare Waatea.

Both the ACT and National parties rejected Hipkins’ allegations on Thursday, saying he had misunderstood their policies.

During that speech, Hipkins said there was an upside for Labour’s supporters. In 2005, Labour leader Helen Clark secured her third term as prime minister. Despite the polls, Hipkins said he was hoping to see a turnout similar to that seen in 2005 that could secure Labour a third term in Government.

Williams was the Labour Party president in 2005. Ahead of that election, he’d been studying the voting statistics of the 2002 election.

David White/Stuff Labour leader Chris Hipkins at Ngā Whare Waatea Marae.

“I discovered, for example, that almost no state has tenants bothered to vote. Beneficiaries didn't bother to vote... So what we did is we aimed the campaign at those people,” he said.

The 2005 campaign involved direct door knocking and flyer drops with specific messages to beneficiers, young people, and state house tennants. In the background, Brash was campaigning on increasing state house rents and running the “iwi\kiwi” campaign.

The Labour campaign against Brash worked, but it was a nail-biter election night.

“It looked as though National was winning until about 10.30pm. And then these enormous numbers came in from South Auckland. And these people had indeed bothered to vote,” Williams recalled.

“And I think that could happen here again.”

Labour’s strategists see similarities in the current election: With debates about rental housing, benefits, and race relations. So in the final days of the campaign, Labour has been looking back to 2005 and retracing its steps across South Auckland.

After speaking at Ngā Whare Waatea, Hipkins voted at the Māngere Town Centre and then went to Mount Smart Stadium to meet blue collar workers who had stopped work for a First Union meeting.

Hipkins thought they’d done enough to boost the turnout, and hadn’t left it too late.

“We've seen a very energised response in the last little last couple of days here in South Auckland. I'm expecting a high voter turnout,” he said.

But engaging voters has been dificult for all parties during this election campaign.

Alf Filipaina, a Labour member and Auckland councillor for the Manukau Ward, said the rising cost of living and fatigue after years’ of change, meant many potential voters were focused on their own families and not the election.

To counter political fatigue, he said extra resourcing had been put into “phone banks” and flyer drops. An “urgent notice” from Hipkins was delivered to letterboxes across Māngere earlier this week, with the highlighted words: “Stop National’s cuts, you must vote.”

Labour’s Manurewa candidate, Arena Williams, said there was concern people across South Auckland hadn’t engaged with the election campaign. This had been expected early on, so her campaign had focused on door knocking – with the goal of 1000 per day in recent weeks.

Once voting opened last week, Williams said the door knocking campaign stepped up a gear: “In a situation where we're encouraging people to actually walk down to the voting booth, then and there, you can engage with someone a lot more meaningfully.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Freedoms protesters and Labour supporters follow Chris Hipkins around the Otara Markets in August.

The “Freedoms Movement”, a grouping of conspiracy-adjacent protest parties, had dulled the ability for mainstream political parties to campaign with large events in South Auckland. Hipkins was hounded out of the Otara Markets in August, with Destiny Church members blaring horns and megaphones.

Williams said she’d encoutered similar issues while door knocking in Clendon, South Auckland, so the campaign had focused on more direct and small group events.

That meant fewer spectacles, and more time consuming or costly door knocks, phone calls, and leaflet drops. Williams said the party was invested in that micro campaign, with a view that if South Auckland votes, Labour could win.