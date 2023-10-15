'It wasn't enough': Labour suffers huge election losses and National, ACT look to form government

Tova O'Brien wraps up the night at the National Party where Christopher Luxon delivered his victory speech.

The National Party has clinched an election night victory in a landslide shift to the right as voters punish the Labour Government for failing to deliver on its transformational promises, and its tough pandemic restrictions.

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins accepted his party had lost the general election at 10.45pm on Saturday night.

In his speech, he went through his party’s key achievements, such as lifting 77,000 children out of poverty, and became emotional while thanking his family. “The results tonight show it wasn’t enough,” he said.

He also talked about the severe weather events, volcanic eruption and terror attacks which the Labour Government faced over the past six years – much of which while it was led by Jacinda Ardern. He also praised the pandemic response. “We saved lives,” he said.

Hipkins said his party would have to “reassess and refresh” but didn't confirm what role he would play in Opposition.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins concedes defeat after a lacklustre election night.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon, 53, will move from being a first-term MP to prime minister. He was met with a heroes' reception at his party’s election night party, after campaigning on tax breaks, and taking a tougher line on crime.

Luxon is expected with the ACT Party to have enough votes to form a government without New Zealand First and Winston Peters, however, Luxon said he and the party’s senior leadership would make that decision on Sunday. National and ACT together have just over 50% of the vote, enough to form a majority.

“Tonight you have given us the mandate to move New Zealand forward,” Luxon said.

“I say to everybody whether you voted for us or not we are going to be a government for all New Zealanders we are going to unite this country.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Christopher Luxon and his family celebrate his win on election night.

On Sunday, he would meet with his senior leadership team at his home in Epsom. He and Seymour were in alignment, he said, on all they wanted to achieve.

“I’ve done a lot of negotiations in my life, we’ll do it respectfully, we will do it professionally," he said. “We will move as quickly as we can.”

He also promised those who did not vote for him that he would be able to unite the country.

Saturday’s result was a dramatic shift away from the Labour majority government, which – led by Ardern – won an historic election in 2020 on promises to reduce child poverty and climate change, as well as improve the health and education systems.

Ardern's government embarked on major programmes to centralise health, and water services. But some perceived a mismatch between her rhetoric and action.

National Party candidates flipped a number of Labour stronghold electorates – including Mt Albert, and Hutt South, won by Melissa Lee and Chris Bishop.

The Green Party had a solid result, pulling 10.75% of the party vote. Its candidate Tamatha Paul won the high-profile Wellington Central seat, beating Labour’s candidate Ibrahim Omer, and Tākuta Ferris has won Te Tai Tonga, a Māori electorate seat, beating Labour’s Rino Tirikatene.

ACT Party leader David Seymour hoped it would only take a few weeks to form a new government, once the special votes had been counted.