Who is Amanda Luxon, wife of incoming prime minister Christopher Luxon?

Christopher and Amanda Luxon arrive at the Sheraton Hotel in Auckland on Sunday.

She spent her morning handing out pizza and mini mince pies to the media camped at her doorstep on election day – but just who is Amanda Luxon, New Zealand’s new First Lady?

She was there beside Christopher Luxon, as he headed to the stage to claim his victory as New Zealand’s 42nd prime minister in the 2023 election.

“Amanda, I have to say, while being elected prime minister is a great honour, I always said marrying you will be my greatest achievement.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Amanda Luxon kept the media fed and watered as they camped outside their home ahead of the election results.

A former ballet dancer and teacher, Amanda met Christopher at his parents’ house for a youth group dinner when she was 16 and him 15.

They would later take ballroom dancing lessons together to prepare for a university ball.

“The teacher said he had rhythm and I couldn't believe she was saying that about him when I had done ballet for years,” she told Women’s Weekly in 2021.

The couple married in their early 20s and had two children, now aged in their 20s – Olivia, who studied sociology and criminology in Australia, and William, who is studying commerce.

Little is known about Amanda, who prefers to stay off social media completely.

While Christopher was already well-known during his tenure as CEO of Air New Zealand, the launch of his political career saw him become much more recognisable when out in public, which she hadn’t been prepared for.

“This is a lot more public,” she told the magazine.

Unlike extrovert Christopher – which is one of the traits which attracted her to him – Amanda has described herself as an introvert.

David White stuff.co.nz National Party leader Christopher Luxon reveals the first thing he'd do if elected prime minister in October. (Video first published in April 2023)

This hasn’t stopped her taking an active part in her husband’s politics. She previously addressed a crowd of hundreds at a National Party conference, and, on Saturday, the nation, when asked about her husband’s victory.

“He’s worked really hard for it and I’m incredibly proud.”

“It’s nice to hear him being called ‘prime minister’.”

She described her and Christopher as a tight team, the groundwork of which was laid when they lived away from their family support system in the US.

“He’s going to do the job and give it everything he’s got, and I really do believe New Zealand will be a better place for it.”