'A lot of blue suits': Parliament is majority male again after National's election success

National Party leader Christopher Luxon reveals the first thing he'd do if elected prime minister in October. (Video first published in April 2023)

One of the widest smiles at the front of the National Party’s first group photo belonged to 32-year-old Katie Nimon, the new MP for Napier who not only took the seat from the Labour Party, but is the first woman to hold it.

The achievement is a testament to the fact people can succeed in politics regardless of their background, she said. “I have been myself this entire time.”

Still, she enters Parliament in a caucus where the majority are Pākehā and male, a situation her party leader Christopher Luxon was keen to avoid.

He placed women in 21 of the top 40 list placings, but the party’s selection processes put men in many of its safe electorate seats. Nimon, in Napier, was an outlier.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Christopher Luxon talking to media in front of his National Party caucus. Katie Nimon is pictured in the back row, second from the left.

As a result, 34 of its 50 MPs are Pākehā men – 68%. European men make up 30% of the nation’s population overall.

Of Labour's 34 MPs, 19 are women – 56%, while for the Green Party, eight of its 14 MPs are women, or 57%. In the ACT Party, four of its 11 MPs are women – 36%, and in New Zealand First, two out of eight of its MPs are women, or 25%. For Te Pāti Māori, half of its four MPs are women.

Nimon, now embarking on her political career, sees her own success as a stepping stone for others, and wants to be a strong advocate for her cyclone-battered region. “You can’t change these things overnight,” she said. “There is nothing stopping women coming forward. It is about showing someone who people can relate to.”

The party, she added, had MPs with a diversity of age and life experiences. Tom Rutherford, the MP for Bay of Plenty, is 26.

Still, much was made of the majority women milestone, which hit international headlines last October, and added to the perception of New Zealand as progressive and inclusive – a reputation built upon by Jacinda Ardern, who led one of the most diverse governments in the country’s history. Now the gender balance is at 42% women and 58% men.

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis, speaking when the majority women milestone was hit, said she was pleased her “daughters are growing up in a country where women being equally represented in public life is just normal”. But it was only transitory.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Women Parliamentarians of the 53rd governement with the 50% milestone was reached last October.

Labour’s Rachel Brooking, who comfortably won the Dunedin seat for her party, remarked there were “a lot of blue suits” now at Parliament, which was a departure from when Labour – which had a more diverse caucus – held a majority under Ardern.

“It is obviously disappointing to have reached 50-50, and reached 50% [women] in Cabinet as well, and it won’t be the same, but I will challenge them to improve their diversity," Brooking said.

Brooking did not make a call on whether the change will have an effect on policymaking, or the direction of the country.

“It depends on who gets their ministerial positions and how they work together as well,” she said.

There was, however, a more diverse mix of MPs coming in through the other parties as well, including Tamatha Paul, 26, and Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, 21.