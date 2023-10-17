Amid high emotions and another goodbye, Labour leader Chris Hipkins says he'll fight on

Former Labour leader Andrew Little is the first to go.

Little, one of the most senior figures in Labour’s caucus, announced on Tuesday morning that he would join the many other departing Labour MPs and said his goodbyes.

Little, unlike the others, chose to go. He said it was time for Labour to start building the shape of a post-Luxon government, adding: “I am not the face of the seventh Labour Government”.

Chris Hipkins says he’s not going anywhere.

He remained Labour’s leader on Tuesday afternoon, telling reporters: “The leader is the leader until they’re not, and I’m certainly still the leader of the Labour Party”.

Even if he does lose, or step down, from the leadership this term, Hipkins said he was committed to continuing as the MP for Remutaka.

“I’m not done with politics yet,” he said, ahead of the farewell meeting on Tuesday morning, saying he still had “fight” left in him.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff “Being Prime Minister is not the only special thing that has happened for me this year and I want to thank you for being with me every step of the way over the last few months as we have gone through this campaign.”

The morning started with Labour’s class of 2020 meeting to share what Rachael Boyack described as “funny stories, tears and sadness”.

It’s unclear if Boyack herself has a job or not. She’s one of a handful of MPs who are waiting for the special votes to be counted. In her electorate of Nelson, she sits 54 votes behind National candidate Blair Cameron. The knife-edge contenders will need to wait until November 3, when the Electoral Commission releases its official results.

The politicians who are going were gifted silver platters, tokotoko or other taonga as farewell memento.

Tāmati Coffey, one of the Labour MPs to lose their seat, finished packing up his office on Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s been a ride, it’s been a real ride,” he said, as he held the tokotoko, his complete with an antler as its handle. These are signs of skilled orators in te ao Māori, which Labour’s Māori caucus gave to departing MPs before they handed over their passes and left Parliament.

As offices were packed up, the new cohort – 40 in total – arrived ready to fill the vacancies.

In the grand Legislative Council Chamber, expectant MPs were welcomed with a mihi whakatau followed by kai and a cuppa.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Incoming MPs welcomed to Parliament at the LCC.

While the chamber was filled mostly with National MPs, every party is bringing in new talent at this election. The presence of newbies around the precinct has brought “first day at school” energy, with class photos on staircases and selfies in hallways.

But amid that excitement, for Labour at least it has been “a difficult day”, Hipkins said.

He added there would be questions about who was best to lead Labour at a later date, after the role of caretaker government was complete.

“I think right at the moment the Labour Party need some stability and some continuity as we transition out of government and into opposition,” he said.

“I didn't want to create a huge void. And also, you know, I want to take some time to reflect.”

Emotions were running hot for Labour’s old hands. At one point, senior MP Damien O’Connor told a reporter to “f..k off”.

“I think people will forgive a little bit of intemperance," Hipkins said.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post New MPs at Parliament.

Other senior figures, including outgoing finance minister Grant Robertson and former Speaker Adrian Rurawhe, were pondering what role they would have in the future Parliament.

Robertson said he would stay to form Labour into “a high quality Opposition”, and would reassess his role after that.

There has been some speculation around Parliament that National could offer Rurawhe the role of Speaker. Rurawhe said he’d “loved” the job, but would need to consider the offer of another term if it did arrive.

“There’s a lot to think about, you know, in terms of rebuilding our Labour Māori caucus – which is something that I would love to be involved in, which I would not be able to do if I was Speaker,” he said.

One of Little’s many roles in the sixth Labour Government was as Minister for Pike River Re-entry. Pike Family issued a statement this afternoon inviting Little for a beer on the West Coast, saying he was a “decent bloke” who fought for them.

“I can understand why he is retiring from Parliament, but it’s still a loss to see a decent bloke like him go,” Sonya Rockhouse said.

Hipkins said Little had made up his mind over the weekend, and they spoke at the time.

“It wasn’t a surprise. But I want to acknowledge Andrew for his humility, and for always putting the interests of the team first,” Hipkins said.

He said it was “admirable” for Little to step down, with the view that his departure would allow young blood to enter Parliament.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Andrew Little has retired from Parliament.

Little has been an MP since 2011, serving leader of the Opposition, and minister of defence, national security, health, Treaty of Waitangi negotiations, immigration, the public service, workplace relations, courts, justice, and leading the March 15 response.

His decision to step down today, and to step down as leader in 2017 – which allowed Jacinda Ardern to take over and become prime minister – has been seen by many in Labour as selfless acts of leadership.

Many Labour colleagues had kind words for Little on Tuesday.

Rowdy Durbridge, who is a member of the Pike Family Reference Group, invited Little for a drink.

“We’ll be expecting to see a bit more of him now he’s got time. He better join us for a beer next time he’s down our way,” he said.