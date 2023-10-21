Prisoners voting habits revealed

Just under 9000 people were in prisons across New Zealand on Election Day.

Some polling stations have offered a sneak peek into how the country’s prisoners have voted.

On October 14 – Election Day – there were 8,957 people in New Zealand’s prisons, about the same population as Huntly, in Waikato.

Of that number, 5,593 were either on remand or serving a sentence of imprisonment shorter than three years, therefore eligible to enrol to vote providing they met the other eligibility criteria.

That included being over 18, and either being a New Zealand citizen, or a permanent resident.

But few votes appeared to have been cast inside the country’s 18 prisons, according to polling booth statistics supplied by the Electoral Commission.

A spokesperson confirmed most votes issued in prisons were ‘special votes’, and they would be announced on Friday November, 3 – 20 days after election day.

But that wasn’t all.

Preliminary polling data show general electorate voting from three prisons: Invercargill Prison, Otago Corrections Facility, near Milton in South Otago, and Waikeria Prison, in Te Awamutu, in the Waikato.

Robyn Edie/Stuff A voting sign outside Invercargill’s Civic Theatre.

‘’A small number of votes were issued by our voting teams as ordinary votes at prisons which were reported in the election night results,’’ an Electoral Commission spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, special votes cast in prisons were recorded in the electorate the inmate was enrolled in, the spokesperson said.

‘’The special votes for individual prisons won’t be recorded.’’

But those ordinary votes recorded in some prisons offer a small insight into voting behaviour.

In Invercargill’s case, prisoners voted overwhelmingly for Labour, which received 16 votes compared with National’s three. Other parties which featured, included ACT (three), NZ First (one), and NZ Loyal (one).

Further north, those inside Otago Corrections Facility voted for Labour (nine), compared with National (one). A single vote was cast for the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party, while another vote was ruled ineligible.

STUFF Kiwis tell us what they think are the big issues this election, and reveal who they will vote for.

In Waikeria Prison, Labour received four votes, National two, with NZ First and the Leighton Baker Party receiving a single vote each.

On the Māori roll, several prison polling stations also make an appearance.

That included Auckland Region Women's Corrections Facility, with prisoners voting for Labour (eight), then Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis (one) and Te Pāti Māori (one).

Inside Auckland South Corrections Facility, Labour received six votes, Te Pāti Māori (two) and Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis (one).

At Arohata Prison, Labour received five votes and Te Pāti Māori three.

Further south, prisoners in Invercargill on the Māori roll gave their party votes to Labour (seven), followed by Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis (two), New Zealand First (two), Te Pāti Māori (two) and National (one).

The initial data also notes that the Electoral Commission records ‘zero’ for some voting places if there were fewer than six votes cast.

Change to allow prisoners to vote occurred before the 2020 election, and came after a campaign by former long-serving prisoner Arthur Taylor and four other prisoners.

The court ruled that denying all inmates the vote was inconsistent with the Bill of Rights Act.

The Attorney-General appealed that decision all the way to the Supreme Court, which upheld the High Court's ruling.