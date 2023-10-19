PM-in-waiting Christopher Luxon takes questions as he visits his old school

Prime Minister elect Christopher Luxon pays a visit to Cockle Bay school, which he used to attend.

Prime minister-in-waiting Christopher Luxon has taken questions while visiting Cockle Bay school, which he used to attend.

It is five days since the 2023 general election, and about 500,000 special votes have yet to be added to the total.

These votes could change the shape of the new government, since quite a few seats are marginal – for example, only a few hundred seats separate Peeni Henare (Labour) and Takutai Tarsh Kemp (Te Pāti Māori) in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Labour’s Rachel Boyack and National’s Blair Nelson are also waiting to find out who has won the Nelson seat.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Christopher Luxon at Cockle Bay school in Auckland.

Despite the uncertainty, new MPs have spent much of the week in Wellington being inducted into Parliamentary life. Winston Peters and other politicians from his NZ First party have also come to Wellington for what appears to be coalition negotiations.

He ignored reporters when he landed in Wellington on Wednesday.