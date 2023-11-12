'I save lives, I'm not a spy': Chinese migrants protest long waits for clearance

About a hundred protesters have gathered in Auckland CBD on Sunday, rallying against long delays in the processing of national security checks (NSCs).

Immigration New Zealand requires NSCs to be conducted for visa and residency applicants who may pose a risk to national security - including those with links to extremist groups and espionage activities.

Stuff previously reported 1% of visas approved under the Government’s fast-tracked residency scheme had been granted to applicants from China.

Chinese applicants comprised 1% of approvals, despite filing 11% of all applications – the third-highest number of applications of any one nation, behind India (26% ) and the Philippines (18% ).

In terms of success rate, that means Chinese applicants came out at 4.8% , compared with Brits (63% ), Indians (55% ), South Africans (53% ) and Filipinos (34% ).

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A sea of people turned out in Aotea Square around midday carrying placards which read ‘Migrant Lives Matter’ and ‘NSC is Racism’.

A number of applicants who spoke to Stuff say they had been waiting for clearance for almost a year – far longer than the given time frame of six months, leaving their jobs and futures in New Zealand in the balance.

In the opening speech to the crowd, Green Party immigration spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March, said he had worked with “countless” migrants who had been affected by the delays.

“Unfortunately, I can say the only communities that have approached me with these issues are Chinese people and people from Muslim countries,” March said.

“There is unfortunately a trend where specific groups are facing greater delays... We cannot say it is a home country issue when the terrorist attacks we've seen in Aotearoa have been driven by white supremacy ideology and not by the community often facing those delays.”

Green Party candidate for Epsom, Lawrence Xi Xu-Nan​ also acknowledged the psychological, emotional and financial burden placed on applicants over the “lack of transparency and expediency when it comes to the NSC”.

Some had chosen to include the number of days they had been waiting. The figures ranged from 300–500.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Stuff previously reported fewer than a third of Chinese applicants have had their residence decided.

Prior to the protest, Stuff spoke to Wellington man Matthew, a registered early childhood education teacher waiting for NSC clearance for almost 10 months.

Matthew, who only wanted his first name used due to privacy concerns, applied for residency under the Skilled Migrant Category on January 23.

His post-study work visa expires in February next year, and the outcome of his application was awaiting third party checks.

“Unfortunately, my employer isn't accredited, so if my current visa expires, I’ll have to quit my teaching job and say goodbye to my children and whānau,” he said.

”I’ll be really sad. I studied here, I work here and I pay tax. I don’t know what else I can do.”

Matthew said it felt like Chinese applicants were being unfairly judged based on past actions of individuals.

Earlier this year, Yuan Zhao, a New Zealand government analyst was accused of providing privileged information to the Chinese government by the Security Intelligence Service (SIS) and has since been suspended.

And in 2020, National MP Jian Yang admitted he had trained at an elite Chinese spy school before moving to New Zealand, attracting the interest of the SIS.

“But I’m a teacher, not a spy,” Matthew said.

Christchurch woman Hannah, a registered nurse who also spoke to Stuff, said she had been waiting almost a year for the outcome of her NSC.

The 24-year-old, who did not want her last name used for fear it would impact her application, applied for a Resident Visa under the Skilled Migrant Category on December 9, 2022.

Hannah was also told the outcome of the application was dependent on third party checks, which had been pending for months.

Her post-study work visa expires in July 2025 and options after this are limited, she said.

She told Stuff she felt like she was being discriminated against because of her nationality, and the “hardline approach” was making it difficult to be able to live and work in Aotearoa.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A spokesperson for Immigration said Post Study Work Visa holders waiting on a pending NSC for a residence application, can apply for an Accredited Employer Work Visa so that they can continue to work.

“I came to New Zealand at the age of 18 to study nursing,” she said.

“I save lives. I’m not a spy. I’ve done nothing wrong.”

Immigration lawyer Harris Gu​ called the NSC process “profiling by nationality” and said it had caused a lot of stress within the community.

“I’ve acted for hundreds of applicants of Chinese nationality in the past 10 years and all of them have been requested to provide an NSC form or have been asked NSC-type questions,” Gu said.

“I represent high-skilled people in green list occupations and the delays in clearance are deterring people from wanting to live and work in New Zealand.”

Supplied Immigration lawyer Harris Gu called the NSC process “profiling by nationality” and said it had caused stress within the community.

In response to questions sent from Stuff an Immigration New Zealand spokesperson said NSCs are an “essential” part of a process ensuring the necessary steps are taken to prevent people who may pose a risk to national security, and the well-being of New Zealanders, from entering the country.

“NSCs may be required for a range of reasons and the time it takes to complete a NSC varies depending on the applicant and their circumstances.”

The spokesperson said Post Study Work Visa holders waiting on a pending NSC for a residence application, can apply for an Accredited Employer Work Visa so that they can continue to work.

Immigration said it was unable to comment further on the processing timeframes of government partner agencies and said information and statistics relating to NSCs was withheld under s6(a) of the Official Information Act.