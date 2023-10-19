New ACT MP Todd Stephenson happy to be in Wellington

ACT list MP Todd Stephenson has been learning the ropes at Parliament this week.

The Southland electorate’s newest resident MP has spent the past few days in Wellington, where he’ll form part of the new coalition government.

Todd Stephenson is fourth on the ACT list and says he’s thrilled with the election result, which saw the right-wing political party record its highest ever party vote.

ACT also won a new electorate seat in Tamaki. The party’s deputy leader, Brooke van Velden, had run a “really strong campaign there, and we’re really happy for her”, Stephenson said.

“New Zealanders clearly voted for change on Saturday, and I’m looking forward to being a part of that.’’

While the election brings change for the country, it also brings big change for Stephenson.

He has moved to Queenstown from Sydney, Australia, where, after working as a barrister, he'd had a successful corporate career in the pharmaceutical industry for the past 17 years.

“It is a change, but it’s great. I’ve spent the last three days in Wellington with the rest of the new MPs, going through the ropes and meeting with the rest of the ACT team.”

The Parliamentary Service ran a “very efficient induction in terms of getting everyone their IDs and all those sorts of things and getting us up to speed”, he said.

STUFF Tova O'Brien speaks to David Seymour after his party's historic election night.

“We’re here next week and the week after that as well, so it’s quite busy right from the start.’’

But while he’s fourth on the party list, he won’t be involved in coalition talks alongside ACT leader David Seymour.

“I’ll leave all of that up to David and his team – he’s very focused on that.

“The key thing for us at the moment is the special votes and whether that changes the makeup of the team. But I’m looking forward to getting moving and driving on with the things ACT campaigned on – crime, co-governance and the cost of living.’’

Stephenson will be based in Queenstown during the three-year term.

“I voted there with my partner at Hanley’s Farm on the Saturday morning [of election day], and then in the afternoon we flew to Auckland to be with the party as the results came in,’’ he said.

Queenstown is also home to Southland MP Joseph Mooney, of the National Party.

“I’ve got to know him over the course of the campaign, and actually I ran into him here in Wellington this week,’’ Stephenson said.

“I’m very happy to hear from Southlanders and the issues they’re facing. I’ve met with [Invercargill MP] Penny Simmonds​ and I think a lot of the issues in Southland are the same as everywhere: the cost of living, crime – all the big issues this new government will address.’’