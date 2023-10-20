What is the National Party's plan to tackle gangs?

The National Party has a four-pronged plan to address gangs.

Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon has been vocal in his critiques of the Labour Government for the rapid growth in gang membership that’s occurred in recent years.

Stuff previously reported the number of known gangsters in New Zealand had climbed 10% in under a year, according to police data.

An April report from the Gang Harm Insights Centre said there were 8875 gang members spread across 33 gangs on the police’s National Gang List.

That figure is up 856, or 10.6%, from August 2022, with 400 new members entering the list in 2023 alone.

But what is the National Party’s policy on addressing the issue, and what has the reaction been?

What is the National Party’s policy?

National has a four-pronged plan to address gangs. This includes a ban on gang patches and insignia in public places.

Alecia Rousseau/Stuff Under National’s policy gang patches and insignia will be banned in public places.

"Patches are about intimidation, and are given only to people who have committed a violent crime to show loyalty to a gang," Luxon said.

National would also give police the power to issue:

Dispersal notices – Once issued, gang members would be required to immediately leave a public area and not associate in public with one another for seven days.

Consorting Prohibition Notices – To order a "known gang offender" not to associate or communicate with other gang members for up to three years.

Firearms Prohibition Orders – These could be issued against any gang member who in the past 10 years has been convicted of a serious offence, and would make it illegal for that person to access firearms or enter certain premises where firearms are present. Police would have the power to search people who are subject to a Firearms Prohibition Order, and search their premises or vehicles for firearms at any time.

What has the reaction been?

The policy has drawn both criticism and support.

Labour's Police spokesperson Ginny Andersen in an interview with Newshub called National's policy a "reheat" of what it took to the 2020 election, making it a "pretty lazy" move.

“National has got the policy microwave set on reheat,” she said in a statement in June.

In an interview with 1News, senior Mongrel Mob member Harry Tam said the policy failed to address the root causes of membership and could make the problem worse.

"We've got to come to terms that we can't actually arrest our way out of this problem," he said.

Tam said policies adopted overseas which focused on social development rather than suppression were far more effective, and he wanted to see New Zealand look into it.

Others such as the ACT Party have welcomed National’s policy.

“ACT is pleased to see National is supporting ACT’s policy of non-consorting laws for gang members,” ACT’s Justice spokesperson Nicole McKee said.

“Under our Gang Control Orders, police would be able to apply to the courts for an injunction against an individual on the National Gang List to limit the risks of criminal offending.

“Control orders could then be used to prohibit bad behaviours, including being in a particular location or consorting with particular people.

“Police would need to have a reasonable belief that the individual posed a particular risk of committing gang-related violence or drug-dealing offending.”