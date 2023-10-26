'Simply not true': Growing calls for Winston Peters to delete March 15 mosque attack tweet

National's Simeon Brown and Labour's Tangi Utikere both agree it is up to Peters to remove the post, and greater focus is needed on the coronial inquest into the 2019 mosque attacks.

Senior National Party MP Simeon Brown has refused to make a call on whether Winston Peters should delete tweets claiming former prime minister Jacinda Ardern knew information about the March 15 terror attacks before they happened.

On Wednesday, Peters accused Ardern of "an appalling lack of transparency".

In a second tweet on Wednesday night, Peters said he himself had not been informed at the time, but that the information was made public at a press conference.

Speaking on TVNZ’s Breakfast show on Thursday morning, Brown said it was up to Peters to answer questions about the tweets. A spokesperson for outgoing Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the claims are completely inaccurate, and need to be deleted and corrected.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the March 15 terror attack has found Parliamentary Service acted appropriately in relation to the email within a period of time that was reasonable in the circumstances.

But Brown, whose party is in ongoing coalition talks with Peters and his NZ First Party, would not be drawn on the appropriateness of false and misleading tweets about the country’s worst mass shooting.

“At the end of the day we are focussed on the issues New Zealanders want us to dal with which we were elected to fix and there is a coronial enquiry underway,” he said.

Brown was was part of a group of National MPs including Nicola Willis, Chris Bishop, Todd McClay, and Paul Goldsmith who met at leader Christopher Luxon’s house for a strategic meeting after the October 14 general election.

Stuff Winston Peters' tweet about what Jacinda Ardern knew before March 15 attacks 'clearly inaccurate' - PM's office

Ardern, speaking in the days after the day after the attack, said she was one of 30 recipients of the March 15 shooter’s manifesto, sent nine minutes before the attack.

It did not include the location, or specific details. She gave assurances that if the email had provided detail which could have been acted on, it would have been.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the tweets were "a bit bizarre" and incorrect, and called for an apology from the NZ First leader.

"I would hope that Winston Peters would apologise for those tweets because they are pushing misinformation," she told RNZ’s First Up on Thursday morning.

Labour MP Tangi Utikere said Peters’ tweet was an example of the type of behaviour for which Hipkins had ruled out working with NZ First for, and that Luxon also needed to answer for them.

“I also think they need to put to his incoming coalition partner Christopher Luxon because its very clear Winston is likely to be part of the incoming government, but it’s also very clear the information he has put up which is still uncorrected is simply not true,” he said on Breakfast.

“Winston knows how this all works but at the moment he is deciding to not correct information that is purely inaccurate.”