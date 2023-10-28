The ministerial roles Christopher Luxon has already committed to

Prime Minister elect Christopher Luxon says only Nicola Willis has been locked into a ministerial role as negotiations to form a new government continue.

National leader Christopher Luxon is now putting together his Cabinet, as he negotiates with ACT and NZ First. He says the only jobs that aren’t negotiable are his role as prime minister, and Nicola Willis’ role as finance minister.

But not too long ago, Luxon appeared certain that a group of National MPs with real world experience would also be ministers of their chosen fields. The prime minister-in-waiting has since toned down his promises, and no longer appears willing to commit to those MPs’ positions in his Cabinet.

The negotiations to form a government cover policy priorities as well as ministerial positions. Since election night, Luxon has been talking and meeting regularly with ACT leader David Seymour and NZ First leader Winston Peters in what he called a “relationship building” exercise as they wait for the final election result to be issued on November 3.

There are many, many positions up for grabs in government.

The Labour Government divvied 77 portfolios to 25 ministers, of which only 18 were members of Cabinet by the end of the term.

During the election campaign, the National and ACT parties promised to create a further four ministerial positions. Luxon said he would commission a minister for space, a minister for mental health and a minister for hunting and fishing. Seymour said he wanted to see one new role, minister for regulation.

Iain McGregor/The Press/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon is in negotiations to form the next government.

Assuming the current portfolios are re-assigned, that means Luxon needs to appoint ministers to cover 81 positions. He could also appoint a “Treasurer”, given Peters’ apparent interest in the position.

When he arrived back at Parliament after the election, Luxon told reporters every role – apart from two – would be negotiable.

“The only two people that we’ve locked in are Prime Minister Chris Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis,” Luxon said, as he walked with Willis towards the National Party caucus room.

But during the campaign, and before it officially kicked off at the end of August, Luxon had spoken with a level of confidence about which National MPs would be in certain ministerial positions.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Christopher Luxon speaking at the Dame Malvina Major retirement complex in Wellington.

Speaking at a retirement home in Wellington, in mid-September, Luxon told the crowd that long-serving National Party police spokesperson Mark Mitchell would make a “fantastic” minister in his government.

“We have a great member on our team, Mark Mitchell. Some of you might have seen him or heard. He's a bravery award police officer. He’ll make a fantastic Minister of Police and Corrections,” Luxon said.

But after the election, Luxon denied he’d locked in the role of police minister for Mitchell.

Tom Lee/Stuff Mark Mitchell is National’s police spokesperson.

Last year, Luxon also promised that National Party mental health spokesperson Matt Doocey​ would be the inaugural minister for mental health. Doocey is a former counsellor and mental health worker.

An early campaign commitment from the National Party was to appoint a separate minister for mental health. And Luxon said that mental health minister would be in his Cabinet.

“We'll have a dedicated minister of mental health, which will be Matt Doocey, who will focus on mental health and suicide prevention,” Luxon told reporters last year.

In contrast, when Luxon announced National’s policy of creating the role of space minister, he did not commit to giving that position to National Party space spokesperson Joseph Mooney​.

“The bottom line is we'll make all of those decisions and calls after we get to the election,” Luxon told reporters after the space announcement in early October.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Matt Doocey is National’s mental health spokesperson.

Luxon was also resolute in his view that Shane Reti, a trained doctor and long-time National health spokesperson, would be health minister.

“Shane Reti, he's gonna make an outstanding health minister, no doubt about it. Who else would you want doing that job,” Luxon said on September 10, a day before he appeared to promise that Mitchell would be police and corrections minister.

After those two promises in mid-September, Luxon’s language appeared to change when discussing his potential Cabinet. Analysing interview transcripts held by Stuff, Luxon stopped making commitments about ministerial positions – other than his own and Willis’ role as finance minister.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Shane Reti is National’s health spokesperson.

Just over a week later, Luxon officially ruled in working with NZ First to form a government. He said he would work with Peters, if he had to, in a coalition arrangement.

Notably, when asked, Luxon has not committed to Willis serving as deputy prime minister.

After the election, he said decisions about ministerial roles would be “performance based”.

He said “seniority” and “experience” were important, but recent performance, connections and ideas would count for more.

National’s most senior MPs are Gerry Brownlee and Judith Collins. Brownlee has been National’s foreign affairs spokesperson, while Collins was science and innovation spokesperson. She made two announcements during the campaign, one about genetic engineering, and another about boosting the tech sector.

Iain McGregor/The Press/Stuff Erica Stanford meets Christopher Luxon as the party’s campaign bus arrives in Auckland, towards the end of the campaign.

Luxon has also relied on Erica Stanford, Chris Bishop and Simeon Brown throughout his time as National’s leader. Stanford has been education and immigration spokesperson. Bishop and Brown have held a range of roles, including those related to infrastructure and governance generally.

In press conferences and speeches, Luxon has spoken highly of their connections and ideas in those areas. He has also praised the work and connections of fairly new MP Tama Potaka, since he started as Māori affairs spokesperson.