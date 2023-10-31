When will the government actually get back to work again?

The outgoing prime minister told Breakfast the war is creating "an international humanitarian crisis".

We’re just days away from finally knowing the final election result, but there are more hoops to jump before the next government can get to work.

Here are the key dates and hurdles that must be passed before the next group of MPs and ministers can get stuck in:

2pm, November 3

At 2pm on Friday, the Electoral Commission is set to release the final official vote count.

This final count takes into account the 567,000 special votes which are yet to be counted, making up 20% of the election’s total vote.

Over the past elections, the special votes have given a small boost to the Labour or Green parties at the expense of National.

On the night of October 14, National had 38.95% of the vote – granting it 50 seats.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF National leader Christopher Luxon is in talks to start forming the next government.

Based on the past few elections, the National Party could be expected to lose a couple of seats once the special vote is counted. Based on the ordinary votes, the National and ACT parties would hold 61 seats in Parliament – a very slim majority in a 121 seat Parliament.

To strengthen that majority, National leader Christopher Luxon has been meeting with NZ First leader Winston Peters over the past few weeks. NZ First has eight seats.

That afternoon

On Friday afternoon, negotiations between National, ACT and NZ First will step up a gear.

Until now, Luxon has characterised the discussions as “relationship building”. On Friday afternoon, they will be government building.

Key players from those three parties will be meeting as soon as the votes come out.

With the final result known, it will become clear how vital Peters’ support is for a National-led Government and, therefore, how many concessions must be made.

The “relationship building” has been taking place in Auckland where Luxon, Peters and ACT leader David Seymour live. The location has allowed for discrete and informal meetings at homes, away from prying eyes and reporters’ questions.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Incoming and possible new MPs have been preparing to start new jobs as MPs.

It’s unclear if the negotiations proper will take place in Wellington, and when the three parties will arrive.

Parliament has, since election day, been open for new, returning and exiting MPs to come and go from. But mainly, it’s been the newbie MPs in the halls of power, who’ve been in “induction” school, learning the ropes and role playing their incoming jobs in the House.

November 9

While we’ll know the final election result on November 3, the extra-official election result is expected to be formally given to Parliament on November 9. That Thursday is the deadline, set by Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro​, for the Electoral Commission to “return the writ” to Clerk of the House David Wilson.

“It usually arrives on time, on the day it is required. But sometimes it has been late, if there’s been a legal challenge to the result. That’s why there is a gap between the result being announced and the writ being returned, as candidates have the ability to legally challenge the result,” Wilson said.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff David Wilson is the Clerk of the House of Parliament.

Once the writ has been returned, if a coalition government has been negotiated, then Parliament can be summoned at any point.

It’s unclear when exactly the 54th Parliament will meet for the first time.

The worst case scenario – December 21

The absolute deadline for Parliament to reform is December 21. This is the worst case scenario.

If, six weeks after the return of the writ there is no government, MPs must meet anyway.

“Once a government is formed, it can ask the Governor General to call Parliament together earlier. You would expect it would,” Wilson said.

“Usually, particularly if you've got a new government after an election, they've got things they want to do. So they want to get going.”

He said there had never been an occasion where Parliament had met without a government, although in 1996 – the first MMP election – “it was close”.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Royal Commissioners Chief Justice Dame Sian Elias, President of the Court of Appeal Justice Ellen France ,and Chief Judge of the High Court Justice Helen Winkelmann are led into the House of Representatives to open Parliament in 2014.

When Parliament actually opens

Once Luxon has the numbers to form a government, he needs to visit the Governor General to ask her to summon Parliament. The new and returning MPs will then travel to Wellington.

They’ll be met by a procession of three senior judges, who will walk up to Parliament from the Supreme Court on Lambton Quay to officially open Parliament. The only job for the MPs that day will be to elect a Speaker, and the new MPs must read an oath, before the Governor General arrives at Parliament the next day to read the Government’s speech from the throne. That speech will set out Luxon’s plan for the three years ahead.

Parliament can open from November 10 at earliest, to December 21 at the latest.