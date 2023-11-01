What Christopher Luxon has been doing as prime minister in waiting

Prime Minister-in-waiting, National leader Christopher Luxon has spoken to reporters at the Chelsea Sugar Factory, as the wait continues to form the next government.

National leader Christopher Luxon has been a man of early starts and few words since winning the election.

In part, that’s because politics has been in a holding pattern since October 14.

In the Beehive, ministers have packed up their belongings as they act as “caretakers” – receiving briefings which, for the most part, they can do nothing about. In Parliament itself, candidates who hope they’ll soon become Members of Parliament are nervously wandering the halls as they role-play question time and learn how the place works.

It’s Auckland where the true power brokers are meeting.

In Remuera, Luxon has been coordinating and preparing for the negotiations which will be crucial to the stability and success of his government.

On November 3, the Electoral Commission will release the final election results. This will clear up the leverage held by the minor parties in negotiations with National. The preliminary results, counted on election night, indicated National and ACT together would need to negotiate with NZ First given their very slim majority.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Christopher Luxon will ramp up coalition discussions from Friday. (File photo)

After the election result on November 3, negotiations move up a gear. Parliament can resume from November 10, and Luxon has expressed a clear desire to get his warrant as prime minister as soon as possible.

As he waits to become prime minister, Luxon – as the “PM-elect” or “prime minister in waiting” – has been receiving foreign affairs briefings, mainly concerning the war between Israel and Gaza. The heightening tensions in the Middle East and ground invasion of the Gaza Strip in recent days, has required the caretaker government – in consultation with Luxon – to make decisions about how New Zealand responds.

Luxon also approved the travel of outgoing Sports Minister Grant Robertson to attend the Rugby World Cup final in Paris, France.

As he receives more briefings and prepares to take on the full responsibility of prime minister, Luxon has maintained a gruelling weekday regime. He’s said to start each day around 4:30am, so he can get ready in time to read the newspapers as soon as they are delivered.

His days start before sunrise and they finish late. In recent weeks, he’s had evening meetings to discuss coalition negotiations.

Last week, NZ First leader Winston Peters and his partner Jan Trotman hosted Luxon and his wife Amanda for dinner at their central Auckland home. That’s one example of what Luxon has called “relationship building”, rather than ‘negotiations’. He’s been holding informal negotiations ahead of the official results being released on Friday.

In an interview on More FM, Luxon estimated he can sleep as little as three-and-a-half hours each night. He said he typically goes to bed between 11pm and 1am.

"I don't need a lot of sleep, I think I can function quite well. It's just sometimes there's a lot to do,” he told the radio station.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon visited his old school, Cockle Bay School, soon after the October 14 election.

Since the election, Luxon has significantly reduced opportunities for reporters to ask him questions.

The reduced media availability has largely been due to Luxon saying he does not want to conduct coalition negotiations via the press. Both Peters and ACT leader David Seymour have cut back on interviews, and have said very little in the interviews they have done.

The most recent interaction with journalists was on Saturday, at a hunting and outdoor trade show in Hamilton. Before that, he invited reporters to join him for a tour of the Chelsea Sugar Factory last Monday in North Auckland.

The locations of these press stand-ups have also been quite informal, based around events or places Luxon has been keen to visit – rather sites of great political significance. Last week, Luxon said he’d visited the sugar factory simply because he’d wanted to go there since he was a child.

Other public appearances have included a Diwali celebration in West Auckland and, on Sunday, Christopher and Amanda Luxon joined National MP Mark Mitchell on Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour to watch the Rugby World Cup final.

In the weekend ahead, expect many more early starts and late nights as Luxon and the National Party work as fast as possible to form the next government.