Could the next government be formed this week?

Incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is beginning what would arguably be one of the most challenging tasks of his three-year political career as he starts a crucial week of negotiations with ACT Party leader David Seymour and NZ First leader Winston Peters.

The three leaders are due to meet in person this week, after Peters revealed he ignored a text from Seymour because he thought it was fake, but said he is a “people person” who prefers to talk face-to-face.

Peters is meeting his eight-MP caucus on Monday where they will work out some “fundamental things” before “taking it further”. When asked if this meant in-person discussions with ACT and National, he said “no, with Pierre Trudeau in Canada”. Trudeau is a former prime minister of Canada, whose son Justin now holds the role.

Nonetheless, Luxon could be inking governance arrangements with the ACT Party and NZ First before the week is over. A draft coalition agreement was reported as being drawn up between National and Seymour over the weekend, while Luxon’s talks with Peters appear to be on track. The next phase of discussions are expected to take place in Auckland.

Whether the leaders will form a coalition or if Luxon will get some kind of confidence and supply deal out of the two minor parties is yet to be seen. Luxon is booked to fly to San Francisco for a regional economic forum, Apec, on Saturday but has said he would not leave unless governance arrangements had been agreed, but Peters, a veteran politician who has been in three coalition governments, refused to be drawn on progress.

However, he would explain to Seymour in person why he ignored his text when they met this week.

The pair have traded insults and Seymour in September described Peters as the least trustworthy person in politics, claiming he would not be sitting around the Cabinet table “with this clown”.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Party leaders David Seymour, Christopher Luxon, and Winston Peters.

However, the final election results released on Friday left the National Party with a smaller share of the party vote, and two fewer seats. As a result, it is unable to form a two-party coalition with ACT and needs backing from NZ First in order to form a government.

Before speaking to media on Sunday in Pukekohe, south of Auckland, Peters spent more than 40 minutes making a colourful and wide-ranging speech, where he railed against the mainstream media and claimed he would have won up to 15 seats had it covered his party’s campaign better.

He was launching the campaign event for his party’s candidate for the Port Waikato by-election, Casey Costello.

Luxon and Peters met on Saturday at the Diwali Festival in Auckland. Neither spoke to media, and Peters told a Stuff reporter to “naff off”.