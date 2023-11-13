How politicians speak and why Winston Peters stands out from the rest

Linguist Andreea Claude said the way politicians speak can be somewhat attributed to what Kiwis want to hear – which is parts of themselves.

New Zealand politicians have a very specific way of talking.They get their messages across by repetition, add their own charm so that it doesn’t sound too formulaic – but the minor party leaders, especially Winston Peters, tend to push the boat out.

We spoke to a linguist and a political commentator about how our leaders speak. They both pointed out that minor parties are a bit more free with their language, as they don’t have to worry as much about hedging their answers.

University of Waikato senior lecturer and linguist Andreea Claude said the major parties especially would be coached in certain phrases and avoidance tools – but that there was always a balance between that and using their own style.

Labour recently, particularly former leader Jacinda Ardern, were known to use a lot of inclusive language; a way of saying ‘I am part of the people’, Claude said.

While National Party Leader Christopher Luxon was known to use phrases, such as ‘squeezed middle’, in order to get agenda buy-in from potential groups that feel like they are not being spoken to, she added.

The way NZ First leader Winston Peters could start sentences with jabs like ‘listen sunshine’ is a way of positioning himself as someone who “knows what is going on, who’s seen it all and has the experience”, she said.

“[It shows] that kind of seniority, that voice of experience, so that he is not easily challenged.”

Claude said the way politicians speak can be somewhat attributed to what kiwis want to hear – which is parts of themselves.

ACT party leader David Seymour uses a lot of definitive statements, Green party co-leader Marama Davidson speaks with emotion, but Peters doesn’t calculate very much and talks to the people, commentator Ben Thomas said.

The jabs from Peters at the media are an example of this, he said, as his base doesn’t like them very much, so he plays on that.

The NZ First leader does go off the book and try to be combative, but it’s still done in a way that stays in the boundaries of NZ’s political environment – and doesn’t reach the vulgarity of US examples, Thomas said.

Seymour quite often used quite direct language and definitive statements as he doesn’t have to worry as much about policy problems further down the line, he said.

“You can make these more sort of direct statements that major parties can’t, because they have the complications of governing over things like that.”

Thomas found that Luxon’s communication discipline had changed quite a lot since he had moved from candidate to leader.

The National Party leader used to have a style, whether it was overconfidence, naivety or a genuine willingness to front up, to be a bit looser when he talked, he said.

The leader has sharpened up, Thomas said, and hammered home some campaign messages like a bullet-proof train.

Te Pāti Māori use very emotion-driven and values-based language, he said.

Here are examples of how some of NZ’s political leaders speak and frame their statements:

National Party Leader Christopher Luxon:

“In all our conversations with you we heard a description of NZ that can be so so much better than it is, and we know it, and you voted for it, and together we will make this an even better country” - Election night 2023

“I think Chris and his team have brought a very negative, very personal, very attacky campaign, and actually it has meant that we haven’t been able to talk about our plans.” - 1News final leaders debate

“You’re a funny guy, mate, you’re a real funny guy. You’re no Slim Shady, buddy.” - 28 Aug, in reply to a heckler who asked “will the real Mr Chris Luxon please stand up.”

“Can he confirm that despite spending 5 billion dollars per year on education, there are fewer kids going to school and more leaving without NCEA than 6 years ago.” - Question time 31 August 2023

Labour Party Leader Chris Hipkins:

“The result tonight is not one that any of us wanted. But I want you to be proud of what we achieved over the last 6 years. Because despite governing through the biggest challenges our country has ever faced, we kept NZ moving forward and we protected those who needed help the most.” - Election night speech 2023

“We’re making so much progress, now is not the time to turn back to the failed approach of cuts and neglect that created all those problems in the first place.” - Campaign launch 2023

“The real chaos would be you trying to deal with Winston Peters and David Seymour round a cabinet table, they’d be running circles around you.” – 1News final leaders debate.

“The reality is we have supported New Zealanders through a difficult set of economic circumstances and I have yet to hear a single proposal from the national party about what they would not be spending money on.” - Feb 2023 at his first question time as Prime Minister

ACT Party leader David Seymour:

“For all of those people who wonder what will the future hold - Well i can tell you it is a future of change, a future of real change and a future where once again New Zealand is the best little country that can, because we believe that each person has the right to make that difference in their own lives and we are not subject to some government that decides for us.” - Election night 2023

“It’s like an arsonist showing up dressed as a fireman, saying, ‘I am here to help and fix it all.'” - Newshub debate

“I was astonished to hear that Grant Robertson feels threatened by lamingtons. I would have thought that Grant Robertson would be a much bigger threat to lamingtons than lamingtons would be a threat to Grant Robertson.” – Question time September 2022

”With almost religious zeal, the Greens reckon that if only farmers had been forced to sacrifice some cows, we could have been saved from the floods. The Government can do almost nothing to mitigate climate change.” – February 2021 Question time

NZ First Party leader Winston Peters:

“We’ve always known that in a great democracy that the people who are elected and all those officials must be held to account. Our purpose is to keep them honest and to raise the roof when others won’t raise a finger.” – Election night 2023

“Listen sunshine, you didn’t want to know what I was saying before the election. Now you want to talk to me after.” – November 4 when asked questions by media

“I’ve spent much of my career respecting and working for retirees. You seem to want to euthanise them. As for your nasty comments about my physical – I reckon you’d last 10 seconds in the ring with me.” – X, formerly known as Twitter

“We were Cinderella-ised, marginalised, shut out by the mainstream media the whole way, and you guys have failed.” – October 15, post-election stand-up

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson:

“Other leaders spent more time telling you who not to vote for, trying to scare you with how things will be under the other lot than they did talking about how we build the beautiful Aotearoa.” – Election night 2023

“In the absence of any other party giving a clear voice to the solutions we know people need, it is up to us. And we have a plan. The time is now.” -July 09 Green Party AGM

“What David denies and what he wants to strip away the very agencies who work to highlight where that unfairness and that injustice has actually been. I am proud that the Green Party is always clear of having a plan to make sure everyone has what they need - not the just wealthy few and David's mates.” -Newshub debate

“I am thinking about what the Green Party’s priorities are and we are laying them all out on the table and if people want them they can vote for them.” -August 14 answering media questions

