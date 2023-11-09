What is next for the Electoral Commission after its data entry error?

Three data entry errors from two different voting booths during the general election won’t change the final result, but outgoing prime minister Chris Hipkins is concerned it may undermine the public perception around its integrity.

What happened?

Just after 7pm on Tuesday, when the evening news shows on the two major channels had finished and every other media company was on a much-reduced staff count, communication advisers at the Electoral Commission sent an email which made reporters hold their breath for a moment.

Officials had recorded party votes from the general election in the incorrect row for two voting places in Port Waikato, and one voting place in Ilam, it read. As a result, a full check of all voting place results was being done to find out if there are any other transcription errors. The data error wrongly saw fringe parties get allocated votes incorrectly, and concerned a “small” number of votes.

“The number of votes involved is low. It has little impact on the party vote and does not affect the overall results, successful candidates or allocation of seats at all,” Karl Le Quesne, Chief Electoral Officer, wrote.

On Wednesday morning, Le Quesne fronted media and explained how the mistake was the result of human error. People’s votes had been checked and signed off as accurate. They were then entered into its electoral management system, which is where things went wrong.

“Either some zero counts were missed out or added in where they shouldn’t be and then all the rest of the results were misallocated,” he told Morning Report.

“Unfortunately, we missed all three.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/The Post Outgoing Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says the mistakes could undermine trust in the electoral process. (File photo)

The fact fringe parties got the votes was a coincidence, because the parties were listed alphabetically in the system.

But how did they miss it?

This is one of the more striking questions, especially because the Commission only became aware of the mistake following questions from the New Zealand Herald.

Graeme Edgeler, a Wellington barrister, said one could understand how mistakes like running out of paper at a boot, when a higher number than people expected turned up to vote, could occur. But not something as important as data entry. He hoped there would be two independent people working to put the numbers in the system.

At the same time, you can imagine how easy it would be to punch the number in the wrong line.

But will this effect the seats where there was a close race?

Le Quesne, also speaking to Morning Report, said the erroneously-assigned votes would not have an impact on the final election tally, and that there were no mistakes in booths in electorates where there was a small gap between the winner and the runner-up.

Candidates in those marginal seats had until 5pm on Wednesday to request a recount, in any event.

Ok, so what happens now?

People are still questioning how such a mistake occurred in the first place, including outgoing Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who said it would "undermine the credibility" of the election in the eyes of the public.

"I think that the New Zealand public, in terms of the integrity of our election, should be able to expect the Electoral Commission will be more thorough and have better checks and balances in place to make sure these mistake don't happen," he told Newstalk ZB.

Incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is also wanting answers.

The Electoral Commission has promised a "full, independent” review of its quality assurance processes, and that it will go back through every booth – of which there are thousands – to ensure there were no further errors.

As well as this, a Justice Select Committee – made up of MPs – meets to go over the General Election, so other concerns can be raised then. This won’t take place, however, until the next government is formed. This will be another opportunity for politicians to look over the issues.